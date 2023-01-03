Shen Yun’s early program: “Yi Township Love”. (Image source: video screenshot)

The Yi nationality is one of the ancient ethnic groups living in Southwest China. It has a history of more than 3,000 years and is currently mainly distributed in Yunnan, Sichuan, Guizhou and Guangxi in China.If you want to know about China, the oldest nation, don’t miss Shen Yun’s Chinese classical dance program“Yi Township Love”.

The Yi people are famous for being good at singing and dancing. The dance moves are lively and lively, and their main features include “stepping on buckwheat steps” and “pacing steps”. These actions evolved from some actions of local people harvesting buckwheat and stepping on buckwheat.

“Yi Township Love”It will take you to see among the green mountains and clear waters, girls’ hands nodding like phoenixes, knocking on the wooden boxes in their hands. In the cheerful and clear rhythm, it shows a strong ethnic style.

appreciate:Shen Yun’s early program: “Yi Township Love” (produced in 2011)

About Shen Yun Performing Arts

Headquartered in New York, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world‘s premier Chinese classical dance and classical music company. Over the years, Shen Yun has absorbed and cultivated many top artists in the world, revived and promoted the real traditional Chinese culture that has almost disappeared in the way of classical art.

From the ancient times of the Three Emperors and Five Emperors to the magnificent Tang Dynasty, from the prosperity of the Song Dynasty to the elegance of the Qing Dynasty, the five thousand years of Chinese civilization have a long history. This is a picture scroll full of myths and legends and heroic epics-courage and sacrifice, integrity and loyalty, kindness and virtue, the stories of shining stars have passed on five thousand civilizations.

China was called “Shenzhou” in ancient times, and humans and gods once lived together in this land. Music, medicine, calligraphy, clothing, writing… God has passed on rich culture to the people here. For thousands of years, beliefs in Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism have been the foundation of society. The Son of Heaven ruled in accordance with the sky, and the people respected the sky and believed in the gods, and valued virtue and did good deeds.

Unfortunately……

In the past few decades, the CCP regime has regarded the traditional culture of respecting heaven and virtue as a threat to its existence. Through political movements such as the Cultural Revolution, the traditional beliefs have been systematically uprooted, and the heritage of 5,000 years of divine culture has been destroyed. Almost destroyed.

In 2006, a group of top Chinese traditional artists came to New York with the same desire: to revive the true Chinese divine culture and spread it around the world. In this way, Shen Yun was born.

Every season, we perform a new set of programs in top theaters around the world, such as Lincoln Center in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington DC, London Coliseum; our symphony orchestra has performed in Carnegie Hall.

Millions of live audiences, including the most famous actors, top fashion designers, government dignitaries, royal family members and social celebrities have all attended Shen Yun performances. We look forward to seeing you too.

