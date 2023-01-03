CES 2023 has finally kicked off. In response to a large number of latest information technology products appearing on this international stage, Intel also officially released the latest 13th generation Intel Core notebook processor at this time. As modern people use laptops to demand higher standards of creativity and gaming capabilities, the new generation of processors will give the next new laptop products a stronger heart, and they can handle every important task of yours with ease.

Faster and more powerful 13th generation Intel Core laptop processor released, meeting the needs of gamers and creators with strength

The latest 13th generation Intel Core processors have four series, namely 55W HX series with super performance, 45W H series for thin and light laptops, 28W P series with thin and light performance at a certain level, and the most popular The popular 15W U series for thin and light consumer notebooks.



Intel Core HX

The first thing to see is the Intel Core HX series, which claims to be the first on the market with a maximum of 24 cores and a maximum clock speed of 5.6Hz. It is also the fastest mobile processor so far. It is specially designed for gamers, creators, engineers and technicians. Gaming laptop with the best performance so far, can be equipped with up to 128GB RAM (DIMM x4 or DPC x2), DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 high-speed SSD, supports Intel Killer, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio and Thunderbolt 4.



In the official performance data, the overall performance of the Intel Core HX series on a single execution sequence is increased by 11%, and the overall performance of the multi-execution sequence is increased by 49%. The performance when doing 3D calculations ranges from 74% to 79%. In addition, if it is used to execute professional software such as AutoCAD, Revit and Inventor, the performance will be improved by 24%, 17% and 12% respectively. As for the mainstream productivity tools Photoshop, Premier Pro and Affer Effects are better than before. Of course, it can also be 12% faster when playing games.



All 13th Gen Intel Core HX SKUs:



Intel Core H Series、P Series 與 U Series

H, P, and U series are familiar to everyone, and they belong to the category chosen by most consumers. In the latest 13th generation, up to 14 cores can be used with DDR5-5200 and DDR4-3200 high-speed SSDs and LPDDR5/x- 6400 and LPDDR4x-4267 RAM, the processing power of work productivity is 10% faster than in the past, and it can support the most advanced connections such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio and Thunderbolt 4. It is expected that there will be at least 250 laptops in 2023 The product adopts these three series of processors.



In terms of performance, whether it is productivity, creativity or responsiveness, there is at least a 10% improvement.



The Intel Iris Xe graphics chips used in the 13th generation H, P, and U series have added some new features this time, including the Endurance Gaming switch for rapid activation of potential, which can increase the number of display frames by up to 30% during games XeSS Super Sampling, and the integrated control panel Intel Arc Control that can perform live broadcast, performance adjustment, recording and access to the game library during the game.



All 13th Gen Intel Core H, P, U SKUs