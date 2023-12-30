Hong Kong Actor Chow Yun-fat (Fa Ge) Spotted Buying Cheap Bento Box, Delighting Fans

Chow Yun-fat Spotted Buying Cheap Bento Boxes in Cafeteria, Interacting with Fans

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, known as Fa Ge, was recently spotted by citizens on December 29th, buying a lunch box in a cafeteria and cordially interacting with employees. The photos of the actor buying food and taking selfies with fans have since gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity about his food choices.

Netizens were particularly intrigued about what kind of food Chow Yun-fat orders, with some expressing a desire to eat the same bento as the actor. The actor was seen queuing up at a “two 𩠌 rice” buffet restaurant, carefully choosing dishes at the counter and taking photos with fans. The so-called “two 𩠌 rice” is a cheap set meal that emerged in Hong Kong during the pandemic, usually including staple food like rice or noodles paired with two dishes.

This was not the first time that Chow Yun-fat was seen buying “two 𩠌 meals”, with previous sightings sparking speculation that he not only enjoys the food occasionally but often helps out the shopkeepers. Known for his down-to-earth nature, the actor often eats street food, takes public transportation, and even maintains sports habits like mountain climbing and running despite being nearly 70 years old.

Fans, however, have expressed concerns about the actor’s well-being, noting the increase in wrinkles on his face and urging him to rest and exercise moderately. Despite being a famous figure with stars above his head, Chow Yun-fat’s humble and approachable demeanor continues to endear him to fans.

The actor, who has been in the industry for over 40 years, is revered for his roles in classic movies and is admired for his down-to-earth and relatable nature in private life.

The news of Chow Yun-fat’s recent lunchtime outing has sparked surprise and admiration from fans and netizens alike, further solidifying his status as a beloved and relatable figure both on and off-screen.

