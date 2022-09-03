[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 03, 2022]The 44-year-old Hong Kong artist Jason Wong was slashed three times in a restaurant in Shenzhen a few days ago and nearly died. His face was reportedly chopped off and more than 100 stitches were stitched to his face and hands.

On August 29, Huang Junfeng and others had a dinner in a private room of a restaurant opened by Hong Kong artist Wu Zhixiong in Shenzhen. During this period, Wu Zhixiong asked him to go out and greet the guests. After that, Huang Junfeng was attacked when he was about to return to the private room.

Hong Kong East Net reported on September 3 that after Huang Junfeng underwent multiple surgeries, his condition improved slightly and he was now able to speak. Huang Junfeng said in an interview on the 2nd that at that time, a person suddenly took a kitchen knife and slashed his face straight at first, and then slashed his left hand and left waist. At that time, he spurted blood all over and saw his face peel off. When he came down, his eyeballs almost exploded.

At that time, he immediately got out of the way, and if he cut the large artery in his neck, he would be killed in less than a minute.

The report mentioned that Huang Junfeng’s injuries were very serious, with more than 100 stitches on his face and hands, and the facial surgery alone took nearly 6 hours. He didn’t dare to look in the mirror until now, and he could recall the situation when he closed his eyes, and he couldn’t fall asleep.

On September 3, Huang Junfeng issued a statement saying that he was attacked by a knifeman in Shenzhen on August 29 for no reason. His face, left hand, and waist were hit by three stab wounds, and his face was severely injured. According to the doctor’s explanation, if the location of the injury on his face was slightly off, it would be enough to kill him in a short time.

He said that he himself did not offend anyone and that the injury was an “unintentional disaster”. He hoped that the relevant authorities would investigate the incident as soon as possible.

On September 2, Huang Junfeng posted on his Sina Weibo, “I can’t bear it anymore! Why didn’t a person in charge come to express condolences in such a serious and bad situation???”

On the afternoon of September 3, the Nanshan Branch of the Shenzhen Public Security Bureau reported that at around 20:00 on August 29, there was trouble in front of the restaurant on Gongye 3rd Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen. The suspect Lin Moumou (male, 29 years old, restaurant waiter) was then controlled on the spot.

Lin Moumou confessed that because Huang Moumou (male, 44 years old), who came to dinner, was mistaken for a conflicting fellow, he took revenge with a kitchen knife. At present, Lin Moumou has been subject to compulsory measures of criminal detention.

According to reports, Huang Moumou is Huang Junfeng.

