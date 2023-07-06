Hong Kong-born Singer-Songwriter Coco Lee Dies by Suicide at 48

Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who enjoyed great success in Asia, has tragically taken her own life at the age of 48, according to a statement from her sisters. Despite seeking professional help and fighting against her depression, Lee’s struggles ultimately overpowered her. She attempted suicide at her home over the weekend and was swiftly transported to a hospital. Regrettably, she fell into a coma and passed away on Wednesday.

Lee, originally known as Ferren Lee, was born in Hong Kong but later moved to the United States, where she attended school in San Francisco. Her career as a singer began when she became the first runner-up in a singing competition by TVB, a Hong Kong broadcaster. She released her debut album at the age of 19 in 1994. Although she initially focused on mandopop, Lee expanded her repertoire and released albums in Cantonese and English throughout her illustrious three-decade-long career. Her powerful voice and captivating live performances brought her immense fame.

Her sisters spoke highly of her contributions to the music scene, stating, “Coco is also known for having worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers on the international music scene, and she did her best to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!” Lee also made history as the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, with her English song “Do You Want My Love” reaching number 4 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Breakouts chart in December 1999.

Beyond her musical achievements, Lee made notable contributions to the entertainment industry. She voiced the character Fa Mulan in Disney’s Mandarin version of Mulan and sang the Mandarin rendition of the movie’s theme song, “Reflection.” In 2011, she married Bruce Rockowitz, the CEO of Hong Kong’s Li & Fung supply chain company. Although Lee had two stepdaughters from her marriage, she did not have any biological children.

Furthermore, Lee had several personal milestones in her career. She became the first Chinese American performer at the Oscars, singing “A Love Before Time” from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. In 2002, she was also appointed as the first Chanel brand ambassador of Chinese descent for Asia.

Recently, Lee’s struggles with depression became evident in her social media posts. In her last Instagram post from December 2022, she shared pictures of herself with tattoos bearing the words “love” and “faith.” The accompanying caption revealed her reliance on these phrases to navigate through a difficult year. Additionally, she documented a leg injury and subsequent surgery that forced her to relearn how to walk, demonstrating her resilience and determination.

After the tragic news broke, fellow artists paid tribute to Lee. Mandopop singer-songwriter Wang Leehom hailed her as the “biggest star” and a pioneer in breaking international barriers for Chinese singers. Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai shared a heartfelt message on Facebook, remarking that her radiant smile would always be remembered.

The untimely loss of Coco Lee is a devastating blow to the music industry, and her legacy as a talented musician and influential figure will undoubtedly endure.

