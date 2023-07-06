Sony’s Alleged Plans for PS5 Slim and Project Q Revealed in Microsoft’s Lawsuit

Title: Microsoft Claims Sony to Launch PS5 Slim at $399, Reveals Details During FTC Lawsuit

Subtitle: Microsoft unveils potential plans of Sony’s PS5 Slim release and PlayStation’s aggressive console market strategy

Date: December 4, 2018

Following the ongoing legal battle between technology giants Microsoft and Sony before the United States Federal Trade Commission, new information continues to emerge, shedding light on the future of the console gaming industry. Among the latest revelations is the potential launch of a PS5 Slim by Sony later this year.

It is important to approach this news with caution, as the information has not been officially confirmed by Sony themselves, but rather originates from Microsoft. According to the American company, Sony is allegedly planning to introduce a “PlayStation 5 Slim” sometime in the coming months. Furthermore, Microsoft claims that this slim version of the highly anticipated console will be priced at $399, matching the cost of Sony’s digital edition. If true, this bold move by Sony could help them further consolidate their position in the competitive console market.

Interestingly, this is not the first time rumors have circulated about an alleged PS5 Slim. Several months ago, gaming news outlet Insider Gaming reported that Sony was considering the release of a new PS5 model, including an optional external drive. According to these reports, the new console would replace the existing models and may even hit the markets as early as September.

Adding more fuel to the debate, Microsoft also made another prediction in the ongoing legal proceedings, this time regarding Sony’s Project Q – a new device focusing on cloud gaming. Microsoft suggests that Project Q will be priced below $300, although Sony has released limited details about the product, making it difficult to confirm this claim.

As the legal battle between Microsoft and Sony unfolds, gamers and console enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements from the tech giants. With the potential launch of a PS5 Slim and the rumored introduction of Project Q, the console market is poised for significant changes in the coming months. Only time will tell if these predictions prove accurate and how they will impact the gaming industry as a whole.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is based on claims made by Microsoft during the ongoing lawsuit against Sony. It should be noted that these claims have not yet been officially confirmed by Sony, and therefore, should be treated as speculative until further details are provided.

