Hot Search: Uncovering the Power Play in Online Public Opinion

New Trailer and Poster Released for Movie “Hot Search”

On October 25th, the highly-anticipated movie “Hot Search” unveiled its “Rich Dinner” version trailer and a striking new poster titled “Buttons Hurt People”. Directed by Xin Yukun, produced by Wang Hongwei, and featuring a star-studded cast including Zhou Dongyu, Song Yang, and Yuan Hong, the film promises to present a gripping narrative surrounding the themes of power, online bullying, and the dark side of social media.

The newly-released trailer sets the stage for a complex story. It depicts a person involved in campus bullying who tragically jumps off a building after being relentlessly bullied online, thus sparking a scandal involving a wealthy man sexually assaulting a girl. As the truth unfolds, Chen Miao, the editor-in-chief of a self-media platform played by Zhou Dongyu, becomes determined to help the girl find her voice. However, the wealthy investor aims to use his influence and wealth to silence her, ultimately turning the focus towards creating a scandal known as the “girl-grabbing scandal”. As tensions rise, the online debate intensifies, leaving audiences curious about how Chen Miao will navigate through the layers of oppression imposed by powerful forces caught between good and evil.

Accompanying the trailer is a thought-provoking poster. The image features Zhou Dongyu, Song Yang, Yuan Hong, and two girls framed within a virtual “network interface”. The poster serves as a metaphor for the overwhelming power of online public opinion and the invisible confrontations that take place on the internet. One of the female students in the poster has her mouth covered, while the other is seen with her hands tightly bound, suggesting that they have experienced shocking and heart-breaking incidents. Audiences eagerly anticipate the movie’s release on December 1st, hoping for the truth to be revealed.

“Hot Search” delves into the story of Zhang Xiaosui, a young girl attending a public welfare school, who falls victim to a carefully orchestrated plan that forces her from her desk to a nightmarish encounter. Chen Miao, the self-media editor-in-chief portrayed by Zhou Dongyu, faces numerous obstacles and threats from her partner He Yan (Song Yang) and Yue Peng (Yuan Hong), the influential wealthy businessman and investor. While one character is too fearful of power to speak out, the other leverages his power to silence the truth.

The clash between Zhou Dongyu’s character, known for advocating for the weak through hot search tags, and Song Yang’s dismissive attitude that “it is not her place to make the decision” showcases the dynamics of power and weakness. Meanwhile, Yuan Hong’s provocative statement, “For Wang Shimin, the word rape is simply not valid,” exudes a sense of contempt. The battle between power and oppression, illusion and truth, and the use of the “weapon of public opinion” by the weak to fight injustice makes for an exhilarating clash in this internet-driven fight for justice.

Director Xin Yukun, known for his expertise in telling realistic stories, takes a departure from the suspense genre to immerse audiences in the world of online public opinion. He aims to ignite discussions on topics close to real-life experiences. Xin describes “Hot Search” as a story of a warrior fighting a dragon, a type of movie seldom seen before. Explaining the film’s premise, Xin states, “The two waves of power collide through self-media forms, confronting each other.”

Adding to the anticipation, the leading actors themselves contribute significant highlights to “Hot Search”. Zhou Dongyu sheds her previous screen image and delivers a powerful portrayal of a sharp and courageous self-media figure, earning praise for her transformation. Song Yang, collaborating with director Xin Yukun for the second time, embodies a character with a mysterious identity, leaving ample room for the audience’s imagination. Yuan Hong, donning a tailored suit, leather shoes, and gold-rimmed glasses, even partakes in a large-scale taboo scene, embodying the essence of a “dressed beast”. The potential sparks that will fly between these unique and dynamic characters further intensify the excitement surrounding the film.

As the release date approaches, moviegoers eagerly await the unveiling of “Hot Search” and the thought-provoking narrative it promises. The film’s exploration of power dynamics, online bullying, and the battle for justice through the influence of public opinion raise important questions about the impact of social media on society.