The Finals Open Beta Announced for Consoles: Get a Sneak Peak of Embark Studios’ Game

Embark Studios, the former developer of the popular Battlefield series, is finally giving eager gamers a glimpse into its upcoming game, The Finals. After months of closed beta testing, the company is now ready to showcase how the game will look and play on consoles.

Until now, only a select few, like Ben, had the opportunity to play an early version of The Finals. However, many of these lucky testers had left their previous developer, DICE and Battlefield, since the closed beta began. This left fans anxiously waiting for their chance to experience the highly anticipated game.

Thankfully, the wait is almost over for console players. In last night’s trailer reveal, it was announced that an open beta for The Finals will be available starting tomorrow, October 26th, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series platforms. The beta will run until November 5th, giving players an extended period to explore and provide feedback on the game.

The open beta brings a host of exciting additions and improvements compared to the closed beta. Players can expect to discover a brand new map and game mode, providing fresh challenges and experiences. Additionally, optical sights will be introduced, enhancing the gameplay and immersing players even further into the game’s world.

Embark Studios is also rewarding players for participating in the open beta. A free battle pass, featuring 16 enticing rewards, will be available for players to unlock. These rewards will carry over to the “Complete” version of the game when it officially launches.

With the open beta now on the horizon, players will finally have the chance to see firsthand the high-quality gameplay and stunning visuals that The Finals promises. Embark Studios is eager to gather feedback from players during this testing phase, ensuring that the game meets the expectations of its dedicated fan base.

As the gaming community eagerly counts down the hours until the open beta begins, excitement is building for what could potentially be the next big hit in the gaming industry. The Finals has already generated significant buzz, and with the open beta, gamers everywhere will finally get the chance to see if it lives up to the hype.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

