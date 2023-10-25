The Healing Power of Nature: A Journey through Medicinal Herbs at Essenza Monviso

Experience the Sights, Sounds, and Scents of Nature at ‘The Water Path’ Event in Monastero della Stella

Last Saturday, visitors to the Monastero della Stella in Saluzzo had the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and scents of a mountain forest. The event, titled ‘The Water Path: A journey through ancient lands, plains and mountains. Nature, food, fairy tales and music in the Monviso Park’, captivated attendees with the aromatic fragrances of peppermint, lavender, stone pine, larch, and fir, accompanied by the soothing sounds of flowing water in a stream and the delightful melodies of singing birds.

The Cassa di Risparmio di Saluzzo Foundation, located at the Monastero della Stella, hosted this multi-sensory experience that aimed to transport attendees into nature’s embrace. The three rooms of the ancient monastery were filled with the intoxicating scents of natural essences, offering a sensory journey that engaged all five senses, particularly the sense of smell.

Elisa Tarasco, the mastermind behind the mesmerizing scents of medicinal herbs, played a pivotal role in creating the immersive atmosphere. Tarasco meticulously collected the plants from the upper Po valley and the slopes of Monviso, infusing the rooms with their powerful aromas. Visitors had the chance to experience the scents by smelling the test tubes that Tarasco had thoughtfully displayed. She also expertly described the process of extracting essential oils from the plants, highlighting their healing properties.

Tarasco’s dedication to cultivating and transforming Alpine medicinal plants and herbs is evident in her farm, ‘Essenza Monviso’, located at 1800 meters in Pian della Regina, Crissolo, in the province of Cuneo. After graduating in Chemistry in Turin, Tarasco’s love for the mountains and the Po valley compelled her to leave the city and her previous job to pursue her passion for herbal transformation. Today, she is fondly known as a ‘high altitude chemist’.

Through her extensive knowledge gained from both academic studies and the local herbal tradition of Crissolo, Tarasco has become known for her skill in transforming flowers and medicinal plants into oils and oleolites. These oily solutions contain healing phytocomplexes derived from medicinal plants or flavored condiments.

Tarasco’s products can be found in the ‘Essenza Monviso’ shop in Pian della Regina, where she proudly sells organic-certified products. Recently, she has expanded her reach by launching an online store, making her exceptional products accessible to a wider audience.

For more information and to explore the enchanting products of ‘Essenza Monviso’ by Elisa Tarasco, visit their website at www.esseremonviso.it.

As visitors departed from ‘The Water Path’ event, they left with a renewed appreciation for the beauty of nature and the healing powers of the plants that thrive in untouched lands. Elisa Tarasco’s passion and dedication continue to inspire others to connect with the wonders of the natural world.

Share this: Facebook

X

