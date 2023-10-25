Home » A 19-year-old found dead under an overpass in Taranto – News
A 19-year-old was found dead in the evening in Taranto in the area of ​​the bus terminal, under an overpass. This is a man originally from Bangladesh. The investigators are not ruling out any leads. There is maximum confidentiality regarding the incident, including the nature of the wounds on his body.


According to initial hypotheses, the 19-year-old may have jumped into the void or been hit with a sharp weapon before falling. The 118 health workers who arrived following the request for help from some passers-by were unable to do anything but confirm the death.


The agents of the flying squad and the scientific police intervened and carried out the findings and started the investigations. Investigators are examining images from video surveillance cameras in the area.

