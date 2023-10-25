Champions League: ManCity and Barcelona still flawless

RB Leipzig also remained on course for promotion. With Xaver Schlager and Christoph Baumgartner (from the 58th minute) there was a 3-1 win against Red Star Belgrade with Aleksandar Dragovic. Feyenoord Rotterdam, another club owned by an ÖFB legionnaire, was also able to celebrate. Feyenoord Rotterdam deservedly won 3-1 against Lazio Rome without the injured Gernot Trauner.

There were also wins in Group F for Paris Saint-Germain (3-0 against AC Milan) and Borussia Dortmund (1-0 at Newcastle). Marcel Sabitzer played through at BVB. FC Porto won 4-1 at Royal Antwerp. Atletico Madrid couldn’t get past a 2-2 draw at Celtic Glasgow.

AP/Scott Heppell Marcel Sabitzer returned to the promotion battle with Dortmund thanks to the win in Newcastle

Haaland brace for Man City

In Switzerland, Erling Haaland secured the victory for the “Citizens” with a converted penalty (67th) and another goal (86th). For the 23-year-old ex-Salzburg striker, it was his goals numbers 36 and 37 in the 33rd game in the premier class.

The remaining ManCity goal was scored by Manuel Akanji (48th). The Swiss equalized through Meschack Elia (52nd). The English maintained a three-point cushion over their pursuers Leipzig in Group G. Bern or Belgrade (1 each) will have to be content with the fight for third place and a move to the Europa League.

20-year-old shines in Barca victory

20-year-old Fermin Lopez particularly shone in the Barca uniform. The Spanish U21 team player hit the crossbar in the 28th minute, providing ideal preparatory work for Ferran Torres, who sank the shot into the net. The offensive player then scored goal number two himself, scoring via the inside bar (36th).

After the restart and especially Georgij Sudakov’s goal (62nd), the favorites began to falter. This was also because Lopez was unlucky with a shot from the pole (69th) and his brace failed to materialize. In the other Group H game, Porto had no trouble winning 4-1 at Antwerp. Evanilson was outstanding in the Portuguese’s second victory with a triple pack (46th, 69th, 84th).

Reuters/Albert Gea Fermin Lopez delivered more than just a test of talent in Barcelona’s victory

Victories for Leipzig and Feyenoord

Leipzig took three points thanks to goals from David Raum (12th), Xavi Simons (59th) and Dani Olmo (84th). Baumgartner did the preparatory work for the final goal with a header from the crossbar. The ÖFB offensive player brought a lot of fresh air after his substitution and had almost scored with his head before (81′). Nicolas Seiwald just sat on the bench. Marko Stamenic was successful for Belgrade, where Dragovic played as captain in central defense. His team is still winless.

As leaders of Group E, Feyenoord already has six points. Striker Santiago Gimenez scored twice against Lazio (31st, 74th), and Ramiz Zerrouki (45th + 2) was also included in the scoring list. Pedro Rodriguez only made the result cosmetic for the Italians with a converted penalty kick (83′). Lazio fell behind the Dutch by four points. Atletico Madrid have one point more after a 2-2 draw at Celtic. The Scots wrote to us for the first time.

Important victory for Dortmund

In Pool F, PSG became the new leaders. Kylian Mbappe initiated the secure home win against AC Milan in the 32nd minute. The Milanese are still without a goal. A goal from Felix Nmecha (45th) was the decisive factor in Dortmund’s 1-0 win at Newcastle. Sabitzer acted as a driver in midfield for BVB. The English and Germans now have four points, the French are two points ahead. Milan have only collected two points.