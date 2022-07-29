Original title: HOTTOYS HT Marvel Iron Man MARK3 MK3 1/6 Alloy Action Movie Figure

Iron Man Iron Man Mark 3 (2.0) 1:6 Scale Alloy Collectible Figure

Iron Man Mark 3 is a material upgrade by Tony Stark on the basis of Mark 2. It is specially improved with titanium alloy material. It is the first Iron Man model to be painted with eye-catching red and gold colors. , is recognized as the most representative and classic armor model by Iron Man fans.

This time Hot Toys refers to the old-fashioned battle armor shape in “Iron Man”, and uses alloy materials to specially create a 1:6 scale alloy collectible doll. The whole set of war armor lines with classic red and gold paint, combined with more accurate body proportions, perfectly creates an armor body with a height of about 32.5 cm and as many as 36 movable joints, focusing on improving the waist joints and comprehensively improving the mobility ability.

In addition, in addition to the circular chest reactor, the eyes and palms are equipped with LED light-emitting devices, this time, LEDs are added to the calf position, so that the puppet can emit LED blue light as set in the video; the breastplate is made of Detachable devices, multiple sets of spoiler and fixed wind wings on the back, built-in metal mesh and calf armor are also equipped with an opening function to reveal the complex internal structure of the body. The specially equipped breastplate and shoulder armor parts of this doll are decorated with scratches and dents caused by combat, allowing players to assemble the battle-damaged form for the Mark3 to reproduce the highlights of the movie.

In the design of the head sculpture, in addition to the Iron Man head sculpture with white light effect on the eyes, there will be an additional Tony Stark statue played by actor Robert Downey Jr. Real head carving, restore the character’s facial expression, facial features, hairstyle, signature beard and battle-damaged bloodstain shape.

Comes with a pair of replaceable shoulder armor missiles, a pair of replaceable forearm rocket launchers, a pair of deployed forearm armor components, and a reference to Tony Stark in Iron Man Mark 3 defeating Iron Man The specially designed 1:6 scale scene platform fully restores the wonderful battle scene in the film, which is a sincere work for fans!

*Special Edition Accessories: Iron Man Mark 3 Battle Damaged Helmet

Iron Man Iron Man Mark III (2.0) 1:6 Scale Alloy Collectible Figure Features:

-Elaborately crafted and highly restored to the design of Iron Man Mark III in “Iron Man”

– 1 new painted head sculpture, highly restored actor Robert Downey Jr.

Facial contours and expressions of Tony Stark in the “Iron Man” movie

-Like a true-to-life paint technique to accentuate the texture of its skin and beard

-1 replaceable LED light-emitting armor head (white light, battery operated)

– 1 replaceable battle damage mask

-About 32.5cm high

-Up to 30 movable joints

– Collectible figures contain alloy components

– Armor Features:

-Like a high-fidelity painting technology to highlight the metallic red and gold streamlined design on the armor

-Like a high-fidelity painting technology to highlight the metallic red and gold streamlined design on the armor

-LED lights are designed on the eyes, palms, chest reactors and behind the calves (white light, battery operated)
-Multiple pieces of replaceable armor including:
-1 Battle Damaged Breastplate
-1 Opposite shoulder
-1 pair of shoulder armor missiles
– 1 pair of forearm armors, in a state of unfolded protective shields
-1 pair of forearm rocket launchers, firing mode
-3 pairs of replaceable palms include:
-1 pair of fists
– 1 pair of movable fingers illuminated palm (white light, battery operated)
-1 pair of glowing cannon palms (white light, battery operated)
– Movable damper on the back with built-in metal mesh
– Movable dampers on the back of the legs
-Flexible and movable waist armor joints
– Head carvings are painted by hand

Accessories:
-Specially designed Tiebawang theme scene platform

Special Edition Collectible Accessories*
– 1 Iron Man Mark III battle damage helmet

MMS664D48B – Iron Man Mark III(2.0) 1:6 Scale Alloy Collectible Figure (Special Edition)
Product barcode: 4895228611994
Packing: 3 per carton

MMS664D48 – Iron Man Mark III(2.0) 1:6 Scale Alloy Collectible Figure
Product barcode: 4895228611987
Packing: 3 per carton

Official price: 2980 yuan
Estimated Shipment: Q1 2024

