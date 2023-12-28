How do I shop sustainable clothing for young children? – Eline Rey

Although I don’t have any little ones running around myself, I am aware of some concerns from (future) parents. Two in particular: they cost a fortune and they grow like crazy. Before you know it, your child will have outgrown his or her brand new ensemble. Often after just a few wears. Painful, isn’t it? For your wallet and for the planet. That’s why today I’m offering you tips on purchasing clothing for children responsibly and sustainably.

In the coming paragraphs I will give you a lot of practical tips to help you get started. Of course it is not an exact science. That is why I recommend that you apply a combination of tips that feels best for you. Although the most affordable and sustainable way to buy clothes for children – just like for adults – remains second-hand. That can only be my first tip. Enjoy reading!

1. (Sell) buy second hand

Children’s clothing has an even shorter life cycle than clothing for adults. They grow like crazy, which means they will need a new size sooner than you think. Today, second-hand clothing is hotter than hot. The threshold is a lot lower than about ten years ago. It is therefore a real gold mine for parents with children, considering it is enormous many high-quality pieces in circulation are. Don’t walk alone in the game to save money yourself, but also to please other parents by giving your purchased items the second life they deserve. I realize that it takes some time to search and/or post articles online, but I promise you… It’s at least worth the try!

We also have nice second-hand (web) shops for children, including: Find Joys of Joyce from Limburg. In her webshop you can find preloved happiness for babies and children. Also with Finn & Julia from Melanie you can get your pre-loved shot. Both online stores also have a range of responsible accessories and care items.

Do’s: There are various platforms on which you can buy or sell children’s clothing. Just think of the above-mentioned Little Rebels, Vinted, Facebook Marktplaats, Instagram profiles, local flea markets and more. If possible, it is best not to wait too long before selling your children’s clothing. The value of an item from a recent season (yes, unfortunately) will fetch you more than an item from a few seasons ago. It is also fun to exchange or sell to friends with children. The more local the trade, the better. Even when you donate clothes.

Don’ts: Don’t have the reflex to throw clothes you no longer wear into the first clothing container you come across. Certainly not when the clothing is still wearable. This is often transported to countries outside the EU, such as Africa and Eastern Europe. It is said that there is a need for good second-hand clothing here, but due to mass consumption and throw-away mentality there is also an oversupply there. The problem is literally displaced. Contrary to what we think, thrift stores are also not always a good idea. There too, people are often flooded with unworn clothing and the surplus is also exported abroad. Before you make that decision, make sure you have spoken to the thrift or thrift store and find out whether or not there is a need for additional clothing.

Would you like to donate to an initiative against poverty? If you don’t need to earn a cent and prefer to support local families or young people in poverty, then that is a wonderful choice! I think of the Baby Stuff Foundation, Kledingpunt.bebut also the Network against Poverty: an umbrella organization of 58 associations where the poor take the floor in Flanders and Brussels.

2. Buy from sustainable and/or local children’s clothing labels

Did you know that child labor and human exploitation still exist in 2021? And that a huge amount of raw materials, energy and chemicals are used for our clothing? The textile industry, whose roots often lie in Third World countries, is a lot less kosher than we think. We cannot turn a blind eye to it, because just like your own children, you wish every other child the best. Read on and get to know (local) brands and stores whose clothing was produced in a human and/or environmentally friendly way:

Mamazoet.be: Laura puts together her range of children’s clothing and accessories with great care. The brands are not only environmentally friendly, they also attach great importance to fair production.

Look: this French shoe brand is completely established in our country. It provides both small and large feet with responsible, trendy sneakers. The majority are even vegan. And oh yes, velcro is also present!

Little Indians: a label for kids from 0 to 8 years old from our northern neighbors. They exclusively choose organic cotton because of its softness, nice fit and wearing comfort.

Hello Whoops: affordable Scandinavian children’s and teenage clothing that I buy via the platform COSH Met. Expect original prints and silhouettes made from organic cotton.

Fair clothingalso called fair fashion, is clothing that is produced under good conditions: from the farmers in the fields to the workers in the factories.

Environmentally friendly clothing clothing is made from materials that have a low impact on the environment and where as few chemicals as possible are used during the production process. Good for the planet, but also beneficial for your children. If you know that the skin is our largest organyou would rather choose soft organic cotton or bamboo than polyester or acrylic that release small microplastics. Read more about the here various concepts.

3. Consider renting clothes

Today there are not only clothing libraries for adults, but also for children. Just like a library for books, you do not buy, but rent items for a certain period of time. This way you save a large amount of money and you have to consume less. Now take the Belgian one Hulaahoopthey work as follows:

Choose the number of outfits: decide whether you always want to receive new or as good as new children’s clothing. Choose the number of outfits per child. Hulaahoop will work based on your clothing taste.

Receive clothes and enjoy: you will receive complete outfits consisting of three pieces of clothing per outfit. Do you want to put together your own outfits? That is also possible. Check their Facebook page for this.

Change at the door: is the next season just around the corner or is your kiddo growing like crazy? Then you simply give us a call and the Hulaahoop team will put together new outfits.

And Hulaahoop further: you can continue to change clothes up to and including size 92. Naturally, all items in circulation are carefully cleaned.

This circular approach is a very responsible choice. For several reasons. This means you only have children’s items in the house for the phase the little one is in. Goodbye throw-away mentality, hello sharing economy!

As I mentioned earlier in the article, responsible shopping is not an exact science. You choose which tips you want to apply or not and which way of consuming – or consuming less – you want to apply. Hopefully I have provided you with sufficient tools to make more responsible choices in the future. And best of all? You often support the local economy. Let me know what you thought of this article in the comments below, or via Instagram!

love,

into your hand

Share this: Facebook

X

