How much did the blue dollar close at this Thursday, July 20, 2023

He blue dollar today Thursday July 20th of 2023 in the informal market closed a $520 for purchase and $525 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency presented a $5 rise in the fourth exchange round of the weekafter reaching a new all-time high of $527 in the last day

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Thursday July 20th closed to $267,00 for purchase and $280,00 for sale.

New agricultural dollar, taxes on services and luxury goods: the keys to Massa’s announcements

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursehill $493,62 for purchase and $493,98 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $531,07 for purchase and $528,78 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $462,00.

Which are the sectors that pay the best and worst salaries in Argentina

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this July 20th a $268,45 for purchase and $268,85 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencyyes, the crypto dollar trades at $512,00 for the purchase now $520,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this July 20th a $563,04.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official real, the currency of Brazil, this July 20th closed the formal market to $56,35 for purchase and $60,35 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much did the euro blue close at this Thursday, July 20, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this July 20th a $565,00 for purchase and $571,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Thursday July 20th closed in the formal market at $295,00 for purchase and $306,00 for sale

PAMI: how to order free medicines by WhatsApp

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Thursday July 20or said index places the country risk at 2,038 basis points.

PM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

