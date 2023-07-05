how to adhere to the pension debt payment plan for active workers of Anses

The people that are nearing retirement age and owe contributions social security can regularize them, reported the Considered.

Regularization is carried out through the Unit of Cancellation of Social Security Contributions for Active Workers provided for in Law 27,705 of the Pension Debt Payment Plan, as specified in resolution 131/2023, published in the Official Gazette.

The owner of Considered, Fernanda RavertaHe stated: “No one doubts that in Argentina we all work; what there is is a registration problem of those years of work by employers.

“In that sense, the payment plan has very positive effects and it is novel because it generates predictability by allowing installments to be advanced before reaching retirement age, strengthening the pension culture,” he said.

Raverta added: “Thanks to the new law, There are already more than 200,000 people who were able to start their retirement process and now we are also going to be receiving active workers in the Anses offices throughout the country.

Anses and the pension debt payment plan for active workers

The pension debt payment plan for active workers is aimed at women between 50 and 59 and men between 55 and 64 that, upon reaching retirement age, do not meet the 30 years of contributions required.

Those interested may regularize missing periods until March 31, 2012 inclusive and must require a shift in anses.gob.ar, Procedures and ServicesShifts, Request a shift and choose the Pension Debt Payment Plan (Active Workers).

🟣 The new Social Security Debt Payment Plan for active workers and workers is now available! pic.twitter.com/DFFlui3rZi — ANSES (@ansesgob) July 3, 2023



