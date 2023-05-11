How to eliminate snails from the backyard

Have you noticed snails or slugs in the yard or on your plants? A lot of people are bothered by them because of their appearance, but the truth is that they can be villains in your garden, consuming foliage and harming lovingly cultivated plants. And what to do to get rid of them? We find out here.

Why do snails and slugs appear?

“Snails and slugs in general are signs that the garden is too humid”, explains the landscaper. João Queiroz. Therefore, their presence is common in periods of heavy rain. However, if clams are appearing in pots indoors, it’s a sign that you may be overwatering. These unwanted animals are numerous. “If you’re seeing one, you probably have ten”, warns the professional. As they are composed of 90% water, they are usually hidden during the day so as not to dehydrate. Therefore, the best time to see them is in the late afternoon and evening.

How to get rid of snails and slugs

“As a rule, they are leaf predators so not very beneficial for the garden, but they have their place, feeding frogs and other animals”, explains João. To prevent your plants from being devoured by them, some techniques can help. One of them consists of put sawdust or rice husks on the ground. “Being creepy crawlies, they abhor rough obstacles in their path. And the rice husk has a plus as it is high in silica, it causes the slug to become dehydrated”, points out the landscaper.

Another professional suggestion is to place a copper wire, or adhesive tape with the material, around the vase. As copper is a great conductor, it ends up carrying a slight voltage with the sun, so when the slug passes over it, it takes a small shock that keeps it away from the vase.

To use a non-lethal method (our preference) for molluscs, bet on baits. Just spread pieces of sweet fruit with plenty of water, such as watermelon and melon, next to the vase and always towards the end of the afternoon. “Wait half an hour to an hour. When you return, they will all be there and you just have to collect them and put them back in nature”, suggests João.

However, if the amount is too large, a lethal method is to put a very sweet fruit juice in a saucer, but mixing salt in the middle. They will be attracted and will drink the drink, however the salt will dehydrate them, which will end up sacrificing them. Now all you have to do is choose the suggestion that will work best in your garden and put it into practice.