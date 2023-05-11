Home » El Salvador continues a downward trend in deaths from COVID-19
El Salvador continues a downward trend in deaths from COVID-19

May 10, 2023, 14:30 pm

The health authorities reported that on May 9, El Salvador closed without registering deaths due to COVID-19. Likewise, there have been three consecutive months without deaths from the virus.

“On May 9 we did not register any deaths due to #COVID19. We have won the battle against this disease”, highlighted the Ministry of Health through its social networks.

The health strategies implemented by the current government have played a crucial role in maintaining a downward trend in deaths from COVID-19 in El Salvador.



