Popular obesity treatment can restore cancer-killing cells. « Medicine in the Library

The Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research at Maynooth University just released groundbreaking research on the benefits of the popular obesity treatment drug, GLP-1.

Previous research has found that people with obesity are at a higher risk of developing cancer, in part due to the fact that their cancer-fighting immune cell — better known as a cell “Natural Killer (NK)” – was rendered unusable due to their illness.

The Maynooth University team found that the popular and gold standard drug treatment for obesity, the glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1), can actually restore NK cell function in the body, including its ability to kill cancer cells. The publication was made in the magazine “Obesity“.

“My team and I are very excited about these new findings in relation to the effects of GLP-1 treatment on people with obesity and it appears to have real tangible benefits for those currently taking the drug.“. – says the prof. Andrew E. Hogan.

Read the full text of the article:

Glucagon‐like peptide‐1 therapy in people with obesity restores natural killer cell metabolism and effector function.

Cliona O’Donnell, Ferrah Shaamile, Kiva Brennan, Donal O’Shea, Andrew E. Hogan

Obesity. 2023:ob.23772. doi: 10.1002/ob.23772

Fonte: Il Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research – Maynooth University