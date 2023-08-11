How to find the right watch for the summer of 2023 – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

Watches are not only a symbol of time and punctuality, but are considered a fashion accessory on the wrist to express one’s style and even personality. And many fashion-conscious people wear summer clothes and want to combine them with chic watches. At uhrcenter, for example, there is a very large variety of models with their different designs, colors and materials. It is therefore not easy to choose the right watch, whether for an outfit, the fashion season or your own lifestyle. Jewelry and accessories can also be selected there to match the look. We reveal what is important when choosing a watch in the summer of 2023, how to combine it and take care of it properly.

These watches are trending in the summer of 2023

Vintage-style watches are particularly popular this year. Vintage fashion has been gaining popularity in recent years. But especially when it comes to watches, the fashionable journey through time takes on a new meaning. After all, many watches have a classic design and if you put them in the right light, you can add a lovingly nostalgic touch to your summer outfit. In the summer of 2023, sporty watches are also in high demand. For some time now, practical watches with a robust design and useful functions have been appreciated again. It can be crashproof, shockproof and even waterproof. Most of the time it also lies comfortably on the hip joint. This has several advantages. From a fashion point of view, the sporty look is extremely popular and you have the perfect watch for a summer full of sporting activities. This summer, many people are even going so far with their love for watches with helpful features that interest in so-called smart watches is increasing extremely. Wearable technology is considered a step into the future and offers helpful functions such as mobile music control, fitness tracking options, notifications of all kinds and more.

The right watch for the outfit

There are different ways to go about matching clothes and watches. The color combination can play a role and you decide whether you want to wear silver or gold with a more classic and color-neutral outfit, or whether you choose a sporty watch with a colorful strap for a summery colorful dress with flowers or a polo shirt. Another factor can be the environment or the occasion. Because then you would combine the evening wear with a chic watch and the robust and comfortable one for an adventure activity. In addition, the choice can depend on the style of clothing, so that one prefers a rather simple watch to an elegant outfit and an old-fashioned watch to vintage clothing. Ultimately, however, it comes down to your own style and individual taste. This is where you decide whether you like an unusual design and like conspicuous style factors, or whether you prefer to go classic and simple.

How to properly care for your watch

The appropriate care of a watch is individual and depends on the properties of the watch. For example, you should avoid contact with water unless the watch is specifically marked as waterproof. The appropriate handling of the bracelet also varies depending on the material. Because where leather has to be protected from moisture and direct sunlight, a metal bracelet should be cleaned gently with a cloth and optionally a mild cleaning agent. But it is clear that the bracelet as well as the case and the dial need an adapted cleaning every now and then. A soft, lint-free cloth or a gentle toothbrush is usually suitable for this purpose to remove coarse and fine dust and dirt from the case and bracelet. To clean the dial, you can carefully add detergent or water. And this is how you quickly get your beloved watch shiny again and avoid damage.

Author: Aaliyah Netnakhon – Photos: PR