EPST/Sud-Kivu 1: the authorities decide to strengthen respect for free education

The South Kivu 1 educational province has decided to strengthen respect for free basic education and enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year. These measures and many others were reminded to education professionals in South Kivu during the closing of the annual performance review in Bukavu.

The director of the South Kivu1 educational province, Simon Zono Inga Lea, insists and recalls that non-compliance with official provisions is liable to legal action. It is in particular the non-collection of fees at the primary level for the sustainability of free basic education.

« A school administrator or manager who charges parents fees, other than those authorized, is subject to legal action. This year, I urge everyone so that we can no longer exhume this demon of demanding public primary fees. “, he says.

To popularize the measures of the Ministry of EPST, he insists in these terms:

“Parents are free to purchase school supplies and other items at the market of their choice. It is an instruction that should not be negotiated: registration is free, no admission test should be organized for new students, no deposit can be required before the start of the school year”.

This annual performance review focused on the theme: “ Improving the quality of education through good governance and accountability »

