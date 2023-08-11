Greentech Schneider Electric wants to decarbonize the chip industry with Intel

The French green tech company Schneider Electric wants to make supply chains in the chip industry more sustainable through efficient digitization. Photo: Mika Baumeister via Unsplash

With a new program, the French tech group Schneider Electric wants to support its partners from the semiconductor industry in climate-friendly management with the “Catalyze” program.

According to the company, this initiative aims to reduce CO₂ emissions along the entire supply chain of the participating companies.

The Silicon Valley chip giant Intel and Applied Materials – the world‘s largest supplier of equipment for the semiconductor industry – have been involved in the initiative from the start.

Socially and economically acceptable climate protection

In particular, the partner program should focus on strengthening the importance of digital technologies for socially and economically acceptable climate protection.

As a result of the increased demand for digital solutions, an increase in CO₂ emissions in the chip industry is also to be expected. Schneider Electric would therefore like to take active countermeasures together with its partner companies.

Greentech in focus of “Catalyze” program

One focus of the newly created partner program is the accelerated use of renewable energies. For example, when it comes to cooperation on energy procurement, Catalyze supports smaller suppliers of chip industry companies in particular in concluding power purchase agreements.

Goal: Digital networking of supply chains and decarbonization

Schneider Electric, Intel and Applied Materials will jointly develop the program and encourage other semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers to participate.

The desired goal is the networking of complete supply chains via digital technology platforms in order to advance decarbonization quickly and measurably.

According to Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric, “Catalyze is an excellent example of how companies in key industries can work together to accelerate decarbonization”.

Greentech Schneider Electric: Emission reduction in the supply chain comes into focus

Numerous companies around the world already rely on Schneider Electric to develop and implement supply chain programs to achieve climate protection goals. Catalyze joins existing initiatives such as the Energize program for the pharmaceutical industry or the Gigaton PPA program for Walmart.

With the Zero Carbon Project funding program, the tech group has also been working on reducing since 2021 CO₂ emissions of its top 1000 suppliers by 50 percent by 2025. By 2050, the emissions of Schneider Electric’s entire value chain are to drop to net zero.

