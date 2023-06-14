Home » How to make salty vegetable pie, the recipe that shone this Tuesday in MasterChef Argentina
How to make salty vegetable pie, the recipe that shone this Tuesday in MasterChef Argentina

How to make salty vegetable pie, the recipe that shone this Tuesday in MasterChef Argentina

This last Tuesday a new broadcast of MasterChef Argentinathe gastronomy reality show on Telefe that little by little is reaching its final instancesincreasing the demand and the challenges to its participants.

On this occasion it was Rodolfowho with his vegetable salt tart, and a peculiar accompaniment with salad, achieved the unanimous approval of the jurymade up of the experienced chefs Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato de Santis.

Thus, the competitor, characterized by his constant humor and irony when cooking, got up on the balcony and avoided jeopardizing his permanence in the cycle led by Wanda Nara.

Next, all the ingredients and the step by step to achieve the best savory vegetable tart, the preparation that shone on Tuesday night at MasterChef Argentina.

Vegetable savory pie: what ingredients are needed

For the mass

– 350 g of harina leudante

– An envelope of grated cheese

– 100 g butter

– 150 cc of cold water

For the filling

– An onion

– A pepper

– A leek

– A carrot

– 3 zucchinis

– 250 g of fresh cheese for the cover

-100 g of milk cream

– 2 eggs

– 4 tablespoons of grated cheese

Savory vegetable pie: step by step, how to achieve the preparation

1- Integrate the elements of the dough in a food processor and let it rest in the fridge for ½ hour.

2- Cut the vegetables and fry in oil. Add the zucchinis, season to taste.

3- Mix the cream with the eggs and grated cheese.

4- Line a tartera with the dough. Fill with the vegetables and pour the cheese and egg preparation.

5- Cover with fresh cheese and cook for 45 minutes in the oven at 160°.

Source: Cooking


