How to make white sauce? – Panelatherapy

O White sauce It’s one of the most versatile recipes in gastronomy, so it’s worth knowing how to make it. Therefore, below are the steps to make this dish with the best possible flavor.

How to make white sauce?

The white sauce recipe is simple and versatile, because it can be combined with several recipes.

Thus, it has a basic list of ingredients and an uncomplicated process, which even those who don’t have much skill can do.

The sauce offers a creamy texture and mild flavor that can elevate the taste of many recipes.

So, it is made with a mixture of ingredients such as milk, butter and wheat flour (or cornstarch), see the complete list of what you need to build the flavor below:

Learn how to make white sauce and improve your dishes. Image by Nada Demasy on Pexels. 2 cups of cold milk; 2 tablespoons of butter or margarine; 2 cloves of chopped garlic; 1/2 medium onion chopped; 2 tablespoons of wheat flour (or cornstarch); 1 tablet of vegetable broth; salt to taste.

Its preparation is simple and only takes about 15 minutes to prepare. Therefore, it is very simple and ideal for those who don’t have time.

But don’t worry, even quickly, it results in a delicious flavor for various kitchen preparations.

How to prepare?

The preparation, unlike the Madeira sauce recipe, is easy and should start by dissolving the wheat flour in 1/2 cup of milk and then setting aside.

This way, place the garlic and onion in a pan with the margarine and let it brown, creating an aromatic base for the sauce.

Then add the milk with the flour, stir a little and add the rest of the milk. Therefore, after boiling, add the vegetable broth.

Stir continuously until it reaches a creamy texture. So, taste it to check if you need to adjust the seasoning and it will be ready.

Make a great white sauce by following small steps. Image by Engin Akyurt on Pexels.

What tips to follow for the white sauce recipe?

White sauce is ideal for making the recipe more succulent and some tips are useful to help you make preparation easier. Therefore, the first one is to use fuet when stirring and don’t stop until it is homogeneous and smooth.

If it gets lumpy, you don’t need to throw it away, just take it to the blender and blend until it reaches the consistency you want. Then, to thicken it, add a little more flour and butter. However, be careful not to make it too dense.

Where to use the sauce?

This recipe is a great accompaniment to pasta, meat, chicken and fish, as its flavor is not so strong that it competes with other tastes.

In addition, it goes well in several lunch recipes, such as pasta, chicken pie, lasagna and pancakes.

Make a delicious white sauce with this recipe. Image by Engin Akyurt on Pexels.

Versatile and practical, this sauce can bring a smooth and velvety touch to the flavor of each meal.

So, follow the instructions and prepare this recipe, which should greatly enhance the flavor of your dishes quickly and efficiently.

