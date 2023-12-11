Development of Tandoor, solution of public problems and welfare are the first priority, newly elected Congress MLA Manohar Reddy’s speech at Fateh Riali

Development of Tandoor, solution of public problems and welfare is the first priority

Newly elected Congress MLA Manohar Reddy’s speech at Fateh Rayali

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 11؍ڈسمبر

In the state of Telangana November 30 Voting and December 3 After the process of counting of votes, the newly elected Member of Assembly Tandoor Boyani Manu Har Reddy, who won by defeating the Member of Assembly and BRS candidate Pilot Rohit Reddy of Waqarabad District Assembly Constituency Tandoor, has expressed his determination that the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Development of Constituency Tandoor Assembly, solving public problems and welfare are among his top priorities. He thanked the people especially the voters of Tandoor Constituency for electing him.

He was addressing the victory rally organized by the Town Congress at Tandoor on Sunday yesterday. A large number of Congress leaders, workers and people participated in it. Member of Assembly Boyani Manohar Reddy was given a grand welcome on his arrival at Tandoor. This victory rally started from Indira Chowk and reached Indira Chowk again from Nehruganj, Gandhi Chowk, Bhadreshwar Mandir Chowk, Railway Station Chowk, Shant Mahal intersection.

Addressing the corner meeting at Indira Chowk, Member of Assembly Boyani Manohar Reddy said that this success was achieved due to public trust, hard work of Congress leaders and workers. They will give priority to development by fully relying on their trust.

He said that it was given by the Congress 6 The guarantee schemes must be implemented and out of them Telangana government has started implementation of free bus travel facility for women through Mahalakshmi scheme and free treatment facility up to 10 lakhs under Rajiv Arogya Shri Insurance and other schemes as well. Implementation will be done soon.

The Member of Assembly said that the election process is over and now everyone will work together for the development of Tandoor without division in the opposition or factionalism in the party. Administrative affairs will be carried out without the need for and they will ensure the provision of clean, transparent and accountable administration to the public.

In this victory rally, General Secretary Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Darasingh, State Spokesman Congress Kalwa Sujata, Vice President Congress Waqarabad District Amir Abdullah, President Tandoor Town Congress Habib Lala, local Congress leaders Dr. Sampath Kumar, Abdul Rauf, P. Narasmlu, Syed Masood Ahmed, Shahipur. Bal Reddy, Municipal Council member Neerja Bal Reddy, Prabhakar Gaur, Madhubala, Mamata, Ajay Prasad and others were present.

