“The United States sanctions Jean Alain Rodríguez and his family” | Daily List

The United States Department of State has sanctioned the former Attorney General of the Dominican Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez, and his family for their involvement in significant corruption and misappropriation of public funds. This action was taken under Section 7031(c) which makes officials of foreign governments involved in corruption or a serious violation of human rights ineligible to enter the United States.

The State Department has also designated more than 30 individuals and the Treasury Department has targeted two individuals and 44 entities under Executive Order (EO) 13818. These actions are part of the efforts to promote global accountability for corrupt actors. The move comes on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day and the opening of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez is accused of bribery, blackmail, extortion, embezzlement, and fraud against the state during his tenure as the head of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR). He is also alleged to have orchestrated a network of administrative corruption involving several other officials.

The US State Department’s list also includes officials from Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Haiti, Liberia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. In Haiti, former Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive, former senators Nenel Cassy and Herve Fourcand have been sanctioned for their involvement in corrupt activities. Their immediate family members have also been designated as part of this action.

This move by the US government demonstrates its commitment to combatting global corruption and holding individuals accountable for their involvement in corrupt activities.