Home » How the border between Venezuela and Guyana almost started a war between the United States and Great Britain – infobae
World

How the border between Venezuela and Guyana almost started a war between the United States and Great Britain – infobae

by admin
How the border between Venezuela and Guyana almost started a war between the United States and Great Britain – infobae

The long-standing border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region has escalated tensions between the two countries and nearly sparked a conflict involving the United States and Great Britain.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed two-thirds of Guyana as part of Venezuelan territory and has even gone as far as putting it on Venezuela’s official map. This move has been seen as an attempt to “annex” the region and has raised concerns about the possibility of military action.

Maduro has also issued a dangerous ultimatum to Guyana, threatening companies operating in the disputed area and indicating his intention to issue Venezuelan ID cards in the region. These actions have heightened fears of a potential confrontation between the two nations.

The Essequibo region, an area rich in natural resources, including oil, has been a point of contention between Venezuela and Guyana for decades. While a resolution to the dispute seemed within reach at one point, Maduro’s recent actions have further complicated the situation.

The potential for conflict over the Essequibo region has also drawn the attention of the international community, with the United States and Great Britain becoming involved in the dispute. Both countries have expressed support for Guyana and have condemned Venezuela’s actions.

As tensions continue to escalate, the situation in the Essequibo region remains precarious, with the possibility of a war involving not only Venezuela and Guyana, but also major powers such as the United States and Great Britain. It is a situation that could have significant implications for the entire region.

You may also like

The two parts and complexity – mondoperio

What does each country ask for in the...

SAF-HOLLAND New innovative technologies for transport presented at...

Converse launches the Racer Revival line – MONDO...

The United States and the United Kingdom imposed...

Jordi Serradell, review of his album Eternitat (2023)

Udinese-Sassuolo/ Here’s who will be the referee of...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Default votes in Africa ~ dohouatt

What is the country in Latin America that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy