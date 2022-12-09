Home Entertainment Hu Ge wants to cooperate with Liu Shishi and Yuan Hong again to remember the period of “Three Treasures of the Tang Dynasty” – Minnan Net
by admin
A few days ago, Hu Ge was asked in an interview with the media: “Is there any actor who would like to cooperate with the future works?” Liu Shishi and Yuan Hong will cooperate again.”

The three have previously co-starred in film and television dramas such as “Legend of Sword and Fairy III” and “Legend of the Condor Heroes”, which are very popular among the audience. Netizens also expressed their great anticipation. There is a feeling of youthfulness. “Three Treasures of the Tang Dynasty” carries everyone’s youthful memories.

It is reported that Hu Ge and Yuan Hong were good friends in college. I still remember that they once said in an interview that they must see Yuan Hong within three meters of Hu Ge in school, and vice versa. Later, because of a coincidence, Hu Ge starred in Tangren’s “Legend of Sword and Fairy One”. Originally, Hu Ge recommended Yuan Hong, but the school allowed only one place to leave school to film, so Yuan Hong was absent from “Legend of Sword and Fairy”, but they We still worked together on “Sword and Sword III”.

“Immortal Sword III” is not the first collaboration between Yuan Hong, Hu Ge, and Liu Shishi. Their first collaboration was in “Young General Yang” in 2005. At that time, Liu Shishi was only a supporting role, and their relationship was not that great. Familiar with each other until “Sword and Sword III”, “Scary Step by Step”, and “Legend of the Condor Heroes”, their relationship has also undergone rapid changes. At that time, there were not many artists signed by the Tang people, and the three of them had been filming. Hu Ge and Yuan Hong were like two big brothers silently guarding Liu Shishi. Whether they were attending events or on the set, they were really very Good friend, Yuan Hong also came to be the best man when Liu Shishi got married.

Recently, Hu Ge’s new drama “County Party Committee Compound” is currently on the air, and Liu Shishi and Yuan Hong have promoted the new drama for their friends on social platforms. Today, Yuan Hong posted a photo of himself watching a drama at home, and asked sincerely: “So how do you like to eat this kind of food? Eat it with your mouth or eat it?” It caused netizens to burst into laughter.

Original title: Three Treasures of the Tang Dynasty yyds!Hu Ge said he wanted to cooperate with Liu Shishi and Yuan Hong again

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

