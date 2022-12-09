Bergamo. Saturday 10 December from 8 to 18, without reservation, in the tensile structure set up near the emergency room. In the same location it will also be possible to receive the anti-Covid vaccine in co-administration.

«These days without reservations are an extraordinary opportunity for those who want to get vaccinated without losing work days, at a time when the seasonal flu trend is already intense and we still have 29 Covid patients hospitalized, 4 of whom are in Intensive Care. An opportunity made possible by the Region, thanks to the availability of all our teams who, with great commitment, make themselves available to meet the needs of citizens”.

With these words the general manager Maria Beatrice Stasi underlines the significance of the open day of Saturday 10 December from 8 to 18, at the vaccination center of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, set up in the tensile structure near the Emergency Departmentwhere it is possible to undergo the vaccination against seasonal flu freely, without the need to book. In the same location it will also be possible to receive the anti-Covid-19 vaccine in co-administration, always without the need to book. Access to the vaccination center is from via Brambilla and the closest car park is the North one. It remains possible to book your flu and Covid-19 vaccination on the dedicated portals of the Lombardy Region: https://vaccinazioneantinfluenzale.regione.lombardia.it/ and https://prenotazionevaccinicovid.regione.lombardia.it/