He was a boy from a good family and was just 20 years old when he was murdered with four stab wounds to the head between the 11th and 14th centuries, before being buried in the cemetery of San Biagio in Cittiglio (in the Varese area): he is the victim of the archaeological case of violent death discovered by researchers from the Department of Biotechnology and Life Sciences of the University of Insubria of Varese in collaboration with a team of anthropologists from the Department of Earth and Environmental Physical Sciences of the University of Siena.