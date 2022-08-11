Break through the shackles and find the truth,Hu YitianstarringThe Republic of China unit reasoning and detective drama《Republic of China detective” aired today. The play is adapted from the “Detective Queen” Agatha Christie’s “Detective Poirot” series and directed by Zhang Weike. It tells the story of Situ Yan, played by Hu Yitian, who became a detective by fate in the context of the Republic of China. Pile of strange cases meet, solve one by one, and seek the truth.





Hu Yitian’s new interpretation of the reasoning genius, the contrast behind the jealousy?

“The Great Detective of the Republic of China” sets the stage of reasoning in the precarious and turbulent era of the Republic of China, and eight extremely delicate cases extend from the gaps in history. Open the suspicious case, and beneath the surface are secrets and people’s hearts. In addition to the thrilling suspense detective case, the plot is more integrated with the feelings of home and country. Against the background of this era, Situ Yan, played by Hu Yitian, is also a localized “Poirot” that grew out of Chinese soil.





Situ Yan was a lawyer who hated evil and gave up his job and left Beijing because he was unwilling to bow to power. On his way to Harbin to “restart his career”, he encountered the “Murder on the Orient Express” and became a suspect himself. In the process of finding out the truth to relieve himself of suspicion, he not only displayed his super-powerful reasoning talents, but also took this opportunity to step into a world where he can see people’s hearts by solving cases.

In addition to the status of a reasoning genius, Situ Yan has quite a contrast in life. Not only is he smart and a little arrogant, but he is also a gentleman when facing women; he not only adheres to the concept of justice, but he is also a “patient” with a mild obsessive-compulsive disorder. Under Hu Yitian’s interpretation, Situ Yan is not only a detective, but also a patriotic youth with flesh and blood.

Hu Yitian’s performance as a detective is expected to explode, and the young version of “Poirot” is well received by the original author

This time, starring in “The Great Detective of the Republic of China” is Hu Yitian’s second role as a detective after “The Detective of the Republic of China“, but Situ Yan’s personality is completely different from that of Lu Yao in the last detective drama. Different from Lu Yao, who is coquettish and loves money and careless, Situ Yan is more introverted and pays attention, and is also a “virulent tongue expert”. In the previous trailer, Hu Yitian well grasped Situ Yan’s character and temperament, and carefully portrayed the character from the perspective of eye play, micro-expressions, etc.; and the wonderful performance of the original voice lines added more points to the fans’ expectations. .





In fact, “The Great Detective of the Republic of China” has been highly recognized by the original author, Agatha, and was rated as “the best Chinese adaptation currently received” by the copyright owner; and Situ Yan, played by Hu Yitian, not only retains Agatha In Shakespeare’s original work, Poirot has the characteristics of super ability to solve crimes and the character of a gentleman, and at the same time innovatively presents a young, passionate and high-value appearance. Agatha once wrote in her autobiography: “If I had the ability to predict the future, I would let a precocious student be my first detective, and then he would grow old with me.” The young detective that Sha wants to create, Situ Yan interpreted by Hu Yitian, reshapes the classics with adaptations and injects soul with interpretations. It is a tribute and a dream come true. I believe it will bring different surprises to the audience.

