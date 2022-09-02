On September 2, Huang Jingyu replied to a netizen who questioned his photo P, saying, “I was really fat at that time, but I have become so fat recently.”

Previously, some netizens questioned whether Huang Jingyu’s muscles in the magazine photos were p. The p is tight.” From the pictures posted by netizens, it can be seen that Huang Jingyu’s real muscle state is indeed different from the magazine cover.

Regarding Huang Jingyu’s reply, some netizens praised it for its great pattern, “Respond seriously to those who attack him. The pattern is really great, Huang Jingyu said, this is called respect. He is teaching black people to be human with practical actions”, and others People said that “the handsome guy will be able to lose weight immediately after starting work”.

It is reported that Huang Jingyu, born in 1992, is a film and television actor and model in Mainland China. In 2016, he entered the showbiz for starring in the online drama “Addiction”. In 2018, he was nominated for the Best Newcomer at the 34th Popular Film Hundred Flowers Awards for his modern naval-themed film “Operation Red Sea”. In 2019, he starred in the inspirational comedy “Flying Life” and the TV series “Icebreaker”.

Original title: Huang Jingyu responded to the question of the p picture: I was really fat at that time

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling