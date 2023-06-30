Huang Lixin said: On Saturday, July 1st, the fortune of May 14th in the lunar calendar should have been known early_Cooperation_Gengjin_Yiyou

Original title: Huang Lixin said: On Saturday, July 1st, the fortune of May 14th in the lunar calendar has long been known

Saturday, July 1st, the fourteenth day of the fifth lunar month in the lunar calendar

Huang Lixin said:It is easy to get help, beneficial to harvest and progress, and to act smoothly. It is advisable to strengthen confidence, clarify goals, and plan carefully. It is suitable for visiting elders, asking for help, cooperating and fellowship, seeking wealth management, career development, planning, studying for exams, etc. We must honor promises and keep promises, be generous and tolerant, and strive to forge ahead. On the day of Gengshen, be careful of injury when using instruments and knives; avoid moving or installing beds, etc.

Yixiang Interpretation:Geng metal is sharp and sharp, born in the afternoon of summer, and it is hardened by fire to dry gold. It is easy to win support and help, which is conducive to harvest and progress, and smooth things. In Wuwu month, Yin Xing is completely dry, which is conducive to transforming conflicts. It is advisable to strengthen confidence, clarify goals, visit elders, ask for help and communication, cooperate and associate, seek financial management, etc. On Gengshen Day, Gengjin is sharp, sit down and compare robberies, keep your promises, be generous and tolerant, work hard, and be careful with knives.

Pay attention to the orientation:in YoshikataNorthwestposition, choose this position to act auspiciously.northeastThere are twists and turns and contradictory right and wrong in positions, so special attention should be paid to them.

Zodiac:Zodiac sign istiger, pigIt is easy to be blocked by disputes, so it is not suitable to take major events, and more caution is required.

Note the time:

Auspicious time:There are two favorable time periods, which are from 1 to 3 in the morningDing Choushifrom 13:00 to 15:00Gui Weishichoose to make troubles during these two periods, it is easy to get help from noble people, and things will go smoothly.

Unlucky time:There are many time periods for unfavorable actions, ranging from 23:00 yesterday night to 1:00 am todayBing Zi Shifrom 19:00 to 21:00 in the eveningBingxu timeit is easy to encounter obstacles and troubles in these two time periods, and it is not easy to succeed; there is another time period from 3:00 to 5:00 in the morningWuyin timeDuring this period of time, troubles arise, things change and repeat, and it is easy to cause fights, especially it is not suitable to cooperate with others, parties and transactions, etc., should be avoided as much as possible.

