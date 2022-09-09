Home Entertainment Human Made’s latest capsule collection “Back to School” officially debuts
Human Made’s latest capsule collection “Back to School” officially debuts

Human Made’s latest capsule collection “Back to School” officially debuts

After launching the second “Storm Cowboy Denim” series, Human Made has released the latest capsule series “Back to School” as part of the brand’s autumn lineup.

From Ivy Look to Preppy Style, the series draws on the influence of the American preppy style, integrating the college style with sports design elements. The items introduced include baseball jackets, long-sleeved striped shirts, hoodies, rugby shirts, T-Shirts and trousers . Then the accessories section brings belts, hats, socks, branded canvas shoes, and laptop storage bags of different sizes, all of which are embellished with distinct brand identity elements.

The Human Made “Back to School” capsule series will be available on the brand’s official website and stores on September 10. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

