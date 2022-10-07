On the evening of October 6, Hunan Satellite TV’s official Weibo announcement of “Everyday Upward”, The “Everyday Upward” program will be upgraded and revised from now on, and will continue to spread mainstream values, lead youth culture, and explore new scientific knowledge. Please look forward to it.

Previously, another program of Hunan Satellite TV, “Happy Camp”, was also revised and upgraded. At that time, the official microblog of “Happy Camp” and “Daily Upwards” were upgraded and revised almost the same way. The direction of the revision was to spread mainstream values ​​and convey positive energy and positive health. It is a high-quality variety show, so netizens suspect that “Everyday Upward” has been revised and upgraded, and it may not be broadcast in the future.

Notably,In the latest episode of “Everyday Upward”, the host Wang Han was suspected of saying goodbye to the audience.

Wang Han said: Those young friends who like “Daily Upward”, our old friends, and new friends in the future can ride the wings of their own imagination and strive hard for the better life they think, no matter when or where. No matter what the situation, everyone can follow us to study hard and make progress every day.

After the broadcast of this episode, no preview was given. Previously, there would be a preview of the next episode of “Everyday Upward” at the end of each week. Therefore, it is not unreasonable for netizens to speculate that “Everyday Upward” may be suspended.

It is reported that,“Everyday Upward” was launched in 2008, and it has been 14 years now.During this period, it has also undergone several major adjustments, and the host has also changed many times, and the host Wang Han has been participating until now.