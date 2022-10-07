Original title: Europa League – Rashford 2 shots, 1 pass, Cristiano Ronaldo assists + center column Manchester United 3-2 reverse

At 0:45 on October 7th, Beijing time, in the third round of Group E of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League, Manchester United played away against Cyprus team Omonia. In the first half of the game, Omonia took advantage of Malaysia’s mistakes to take the lead. In the second half of the game, Rashford and Martial came off the bench for Manchester United to overtake the score. In the 84th minute, Ronaldo assisted Rashford and scored twice. 1 minute later, Omonia pulled a goal back. In the end, Manchester United reversed Omonia 3-2 away and won two consecutive Europa League victories.

In the 9th minute, Anthony blocked in the middle, Cristiano Ronaldo got the ball from the left side of the penalty area and volleyed from a small angle, and the goalkeeper blocked the ball. In the 11th minute, Casemiro sent a through ball from the midfield, and the Omonia goalkeeper attacked and cleared the ball out of the sideline before Ronaldo. In the 14th minute, Sancho scored the ball to the right in front of the penalty area. Ronaldo received the ball and turned around in one go, but the final shot was blocked from the baseline.

In the 16th minute, Lisandro Martinez sent a straight pass, and Anthony successfully inserted into the penalty area for offside, but he chose to score B fee on the left side of the ball in front of the goalkeeper, but it was passed behind B fee and failed to form a shot. In the 17th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the ball on the right side of the penalty area. Facing the attacking goalkeeper, B Fei chose to shoot.

In the 25th minute, Ronaldo took a free kick in front of the penalty area and fired an anti-aircraft gun. In the 27th minute, Anthony dribbled the ball inward from the right, kicked his foot in front of the penalty area and shot into the upper left corner of the goal. The goalkeeper flew to save the ball. In the 29th minute, Dalot went straight into the penalty area. Ronaldo got the ball on the right side of the penalty area and crossed the middle, but Manchester United didn’t grab a spot in front of the goal and the ball slid past.

In the 34th minute, Omonia, who had been suppressed, was the first to score. The Malaysian midfielder was stolen, Bruno drove the ball straight in, scored the ball to the left in front of the penalty area, Ansari Fade led it to the right, and then volleyed the upper right corner of the goal and succeeded, Manchester United trailed 0-1 away.

In the 38th minute, Lisandro Martinez was suspected of handball when defending in the penalty area, but the referee did not say anything. In the 1st minute of stoppage time, Omonia’s corner kick went outside the penalty area, and Charalambos slammed the goal wide. At the end of the half-time, Manchester United temporarily trailed Omonia 0-1 away.

In the second half, Manchester United replaced Sancho and Malaysia with Rashford and Luke Shaw. In the 50th minute, the top of the penalty area for fee B was violated, and Manchester United got a free kick. Fee B took the penalty but the angle was too positive and was easily held by the goalkeeper.

Manchester United equalised in the 53rd minute. Fei B made a long pass from the right side of the backcourt and hung it to the left side of the frontcourt. Although Rashford stopped the ball for the first time and stopped the ball behind him, after a little adjustment, he shot from the outside of the penalty area to the lower right corner of the goal. Manchester United 1 -1 to level the score.

In the 55th minute, Eriksen got the ball in the middle of the frontcourt, and suddenly Shi Lengjian missed the left side of the goal. In the 57th minute, Dalot scored Anthony on the right side of the ball in front of the penalty area. The latter made a slight adjustment and shot the goal wide of the far corner. In the 61st minute, B Fei put the ball into the penalty area. Ronaldo failed to stop the ball in the first shot, and then turned around and shot the goal side net after adjustment. In the 61st minute, Manchester United replaced Rashford with Martial. In the 62nd minute, Chararampos kicked Casemiro and received a yellow card.

See also AFC interview with Shui Qingxia: The Chinese women's football team is strong and hopes that more players will study abroad_Competition_Asia_League In the 63rd minute, Manchester United overtook the score. Manchester United made a direct pass from the midfield, and with Rashford’s heel, Martial led the ball inside and scored a low shot at the bottom left corner of the goal on the left side of the arc of the penalty area. Manchester United took the lead 2-1. In the 68th minute, after Omonia’s midfielder hit the ball over the top, Bruno faced De Gea in the penalty area and chose to shoot a lob, but he failed to kick the force and was taken by De Gea. In the 69th minute, Eriksen made a low pass from the left, and Ronaldo turned and volleyed high. In the 74th minute, Manchester United replaced Anthony with Fred. In the 75th minute, Fred was suspected of handball in his penalty area. The referee signaled the game to continue after being confirmed by VAR. In the 78th minute, Fred made a mistake and sent the ball into the penalty area. Dalot formed a single-handed shot in the penalty area. After passing the goalkeeper, he crossed Ronaldo, but Ronaldo’s push shot actually hit the left post and popped out. In the 82nd minute, Manchester United replaced Casemiro with McTominay. In the 84th minute, Manchester United expanded the score. Rashford scored the ball to the left, Cristiano Ronaldo swept the goal after bringing it into the penalty area, and Rashford easily pushed and scored from the back, Manchester United took a 3-1 lead. In the 85th minute, Omonia recovered a goal. The midfielder sent a through ball, Kakulli scored the ball on the right side of the penalty area, Panagiotu pushed the goal in front of the goal, VAR confirmed that the goal was valid, and Omonia was still 2-3 behind. See also The Canavese athlete Vittoria Borgnino will go to the European Championships In the 87th minute, Kakuli shoveled Lisandro Martinez and received a yellow card. The latter also got a yellow card in an altercation with the opponent. In the 88th minute, Fred shot from the top of the penalty area to the lower right corner of the goal, and the goalkeeper turned to save the ball. In the 90th minute, Manchester United played three and one in the frontcourt. Martial scored the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, who was unguarded on the left, but the latter failed to hit the goal and was destroyed by the defender. In the first minute of stoppage time, Rashford made a cross from the left side of the penalty area. Ronaldo, who was unguarded, failed to catch up with the ball and missed the opportunity. However, the linesman also signaled that Rashford was offside. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Cristiano Ronaldo took the ball in the middle of the penalty area, made an emergency stop and turned around and shot the goal wide of the far corner. In the 4th minute of stoppage time, Luke Shaw received a yellow card for a tactical foul. At the end of the game, Manchester United reversed Omonia 3-2 away and won two consecutive victories in the Europa League group stage. Lineups for both teams: Omonia (5-3-2): 40-Fabiano/17-Lejax, 22-Adam-Long, 6-Uster, 73-Milletic (90-Bay in 82 minutes) Zus), 3-Adam Matthews/11-Barker (61 minutes 13-Paplis), 76-Charalambos, 42-Diskorud (72 minutes 30-Panagiotu )/18-Ansari Fade (61 minutes 80-Kakuli), 7-Bruno (72 minutes 10-Lozu) Manchester United (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea/12-Malaysia (23-Luke Shaw in 46 minutes), 6-Lisandro-Martinez, 2-Lindelof , 20-Dalot/14-Eriksen, 18-Casemiro (82 minutes 39-McTominay)/25-Sancho (46 minutes 10-Rashford), 8-Bruno- Fernandes (9-Martial in 61 minutes), 21-Anthony (17-Fred in 74 minutes)/7-C Ronaldo (Wang Dou Hua)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: