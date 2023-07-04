Home » Hungary passes controversial education law despite teacher protests
Hungary passes controversial education law despite teacher protests

Hungary passes controversial education law despite teacher protests

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a controversial bill that affects the country’s teachers and cements a new regime in public education, sparking months of protests and walkouts by teachers and their students.

The law, approved by the ruling Fidesz party by 136 votes in favor and 58 against, revokes teachers’ status as public employees, increases the hours they can work per week and allows them to be transferred to other schools where teachers are lacking. .

Students, teachers’ unions and supporters demonstrated outside the Hungarian parliament building in the capital Budapest on Tuesday as lawmakers gathered inside. It was the latest in a series of mobilizations that, on one occasion, were dispersed with tear gas and rubber batons.

Protesters formed the word JÖVŐ (future) using 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of ice on the ground in front of parliament to symbolize their belief that the future of the country’s youth disappeared with the passing of the law.

Teachers’ unions have indicated that thousands of educators will leave their posts when the rule is passed and that the legislation was written without sufficient consultation with the unions.

Hungarian teachers’ salaries are among the lowest in the European Union, and opponents of the law say it will lead to fewer recruits into the profession and exacerbate the existing teacher deficit.

