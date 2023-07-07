Huracán fell to Atlético Tucumán and sank deeper into the relegation zone

Huracán lost 1 to 0 against Atlético Tucumán, although in the game it was superior to its rival but it was not effective in the definition. With this defeat in the 2023 Professional League, it gets complicated in the relegation zone.

Marcelo Estigarribia, 21 minutes into the second half, gave the Tucumán team the victory with a header.

With this result, the Parque Patricios team added its twelfth defeat and was second to last with 19 units, and although it is above Arsenal de Sarandí, the latter would be losing the category by averages, so the “Globo” would do it by annual table.

At the start the chances were divided. In the first half hour Atlético Tucumán was more from the game, but then Huracán took the initiative pushed by his people and had chances to open the scoring. With a quadruple chance at 47 minutes, in which goalkeeper Tomás Marchiori had three huge saves and then the crossbar -in Matías Cóccaro’s shot-, prevented the locals from going to rest with the advantage.

Estigarribia goal against Huracán

In the complement, the “Globo” took the initiative again and played at its own pace in the field of the Tucuman team, and even the team led by the brand new coach Diego Martínez did enough merits to open the scoring, although they lacked a lack of aim.

If the bad resolutions played a trick on the Parque Patricios team, fortune proved not to be on their side, since the stick denied the goal to a shot by Guillermo Benítez and, to top it off, Atlético Tucumán came to joy in the following action: Estigarribia won in the air and with a header made it 1-0 for the Tucuman team after a counterattack.

The minutes passed and Huracán continued without finding the key to be able to convert. Even the pressure from the public, since for now he is losing the category, played a trick on him and he drowned in his own limitations to reap another defeat in a not very encouraging scenario.

Hurricane: Lucas Keys; William Soto, Fernando Tobio, Joaquin Novillo, William Benitez; Federico Fattori, Fernando Godoy; Walter Mazzantti, Matthias Coccaro, John Gauto; Nicholas Lamb. DT: Diego Martinez.

Atletico Tucuman: Thomas Marchiori; Renzo Tesuri, Bruno Bianchi, Nicholas Rosemary, Matthias Orihuela; Adrian Sanchez, William Acosta, Baptist Kociubinski, Joaquin Pereyra; Matthew Colonel, Marcelo Estigarribia. DT: Favio Orsi-Sergio Gomez.

Goal in the second half: 21m Marcelo Estigarribia (AT).

Changes in the second half: 13m Marcelo Ortiz for Sánchez (AT); 16m Lucas Carrizo for Acevedo (H); 22m Ignacio Maestro Puch for Estigarribia (AT), Ramiro Ruiz Rodríguez for Coronel (AT); 29m Juan Manuel García for Gómez (H); 31m Wilson Ibarrola for Orihuela (AT), Francisco Di Franco for Kociubinski (AT); 37m Valentín Burgoa for Benítez (H), Valentín Sánchez for Gauto (H).

