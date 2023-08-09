“Hydrogen? That’s often the best solution.” From cars to trucks that’s why it will become fundamental

BERLIN – There is a theme that is often avoided in the great debate on the zero-emission future of the automobile and other means of transport, the role of hydrogen. Those who push for the rapid adoption of only liquid battery electric mobility often the subject with an “not convenient”, including in this expression economic, efficiency, political-strategic considerations. Two words, therefore, and the only other way available to reach zero emissions is barred to all four wheels.

Mark Freymueller

Hyundai doesn’t seem to think so. Mark Freymuellersenior vice president of innovation in commercial vehicles, e Ronald Grassmanvice president for hydrogen and fuel cells, of the Hyundai group arrive in Berlin directly from Seoul to explain the position of the Korean giant on the subject.

Ronald Grassman

What is the global situation in the hydrogen sector?

“We are only at the beginning of building the entire ecosystem that is needed for the diffusion of hydrogen applications. In our view, hydrogen represents the future of the entire energy transition towards zero carbon emissions, especially for its ability to allow the storage and transport of energy. Its use in mobility will therefore be a natural step. In particular, in heavy vehicles, commercial vehicles and larger cars”.

Why can’t battery power be the only solution?

“In heavy vehicles, energy consumption is fifty times higher than in cars, this makes hydrogen the best solution. And it allows the construction of an infrastructure, thanks to which cars will also arrive. Furthermore, electricity from renewable sources does not is available exactly when we need it, which makes hydrogen the ideal means of transporting energy, especially over long distances”.

Any examples?

“The case of wind power in Germany, abundant but available far from the energy demand. And that of South Korea, where there is not enough availability of renewable sources compared to the energy demand. These two cases also highlight the role for the future key chemical fuels, the best of which is hydrogen.”

In Europe, hydrogen has been the key to entry for Hyundai-branded heavy vehicles, thanks to a pilot project in Switzerland. Is that experience set to go on?

“Yes, of course. There are forty-seven Hyundai hydrogen trucks in Switzerland and they have covered seven million kilometers to date in normal use by our customers. The users are very satisfied and no less than fourteen service stations have sprung up, which make the system work perfectly “.

Do you plan to expand the presence of your hydrogen trucks to other European countries?

“There are already sixteen Hyundai heavy-duty hydrogen vehicles in Germany, which will soon become thirty. We also have several expressions of interest from possible commercial partners in Spain, France, Holland.”

And in Italy?

“We are also open to collaborations in Italy. What we are looking for in every country, in order to be able to build a successful experience, are investors interested in the use of the means, in the construction of the infrastructure and obviously a proven availability of hydrogen. Everything this, with the necessary government support, can make the operating cost of the vehicles convenient. Furthermore, speaking of Italian companies, we have an agreement for the supply of hydrogen systems and fuel cells to Iveco. This has led to the creation of a prototype Iveco Daily hydrogen commercial vehicle and the announcement of the use of our systems for future hydrogen buses produced by Iveco”.

When we talk about hydrogen, we refer to colors to identify the origin of the energy with which it is produced. What color is the hydrogen that must fuel your vehicles?

“Our desire is always that it be green, that is, produced from renewable sources. The project in Switzerland is totally fueled by green hydrogen. But in the various countries of the world there are different conditions and in California, for example, there is not much talk about color as a footprint on greenhouse gas emissions. This makes biomethane very interesting, which can even make climate-changing gas emissions negative if used to produce hydrogen, instead of released directly into the atmosphere.”

It seems clear that Hyundai will return to offer hydrogen cars, as well as battery electric ones.

“Yes, we launched the hydrogen-powered Hyundai iX35/Tucson in 2013 producing around two thousand units. Then, in 2013, we introduced the Hyndai Nexo which has been produced to date in over 30,000 units. We see space for the hydrogen car in future and there are already signs of its competitiveness compared to battery-powered electric cars, especially in the sector of flagships and larger models”.

So will we see a new generation of fuel cell Hyundai Nexo?

“Yes, the new generation of hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo will arrive in 2025. We cannot talk about it in detail yet but it will be quite different from the current one”.

Are you also working on the use of hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines?

“We have research activities on this, but no introduction plans yet. There are applications in the heavier sectors in which the internal combustion engine shows advantages.”

Can fuel cells have the cost, reliability and durability to match the life of a vehicle?

“As far as cars are concerned, the experience gained with the Hyundai Nexo says yes. The whole system can be economical and last for the entire useful life of the car. In trucks, given the long mileage, this is still not the case for as far as durability is concerned. But the next generation of fuel cells will certainly come close to that goal.”

Then, as with any technology, there is China. What’s going on there, is there interest in hydrogen?

“In China, there is a new energy strategy that puts hydrogen first. There is a growing market demand for fuel cells and for this reason, Hyundai has just opened its first fuel cell factory outside the Korea right in Guangzhou, in the Chinese province of Guangdong. The plant also includes a research center and has a production capacity of 6,500 hydrogen systems a year”.

