Home Entertainment HypeArt x Leeum Museum x Acute Art Tripartite Collaboration “Kaleidoscope Eyes” Exhibition Coming Soon
Entertainment

HypeArt x Leeum Museum x Acute Art Tripartite Collaboration “Kaleidoscope Eyes” Exhibition Coming Soon

by admin
HypeArt x Leeum Museum x Acute Art Tripartite Collaboration “Kaleidoscope Eyes” Exhibition Coming Soon

Leeum Samsung Art Museum, located at the foot of Namsan Mountain, not only collects a large number of pioneering Korean artists, but also covers outstanding contemporary art works across the East and the West. Since its establishment in 2004, it has continued to attract art lovers from all over the world. visit. The museum recently announced that it will launch a new exhibition called “Kaleidoscope Eyes” together with Acute Art, a new art unit that focuses on the combination of virtual and real. Media partners to co-create experimental experiences through a tripartite partnership.

The “Kaleidoscope Eyes” exhibition will focus on exploring the possibility of new media in the future art industry, using cutting-edge technology to bring an unprecedented aesthetic feast. It will be open to the public from September 2. Interested readers may wish to Check out the links below for more information.

Leeum Museum of Art
60-16 Itaewon-ro 55-gil
Yongsan-gu, Seoul
South Korea

See also  Wang Yuan's "28-year-old You" serves as the youth convener to pay tribute to the ancestors and tell the story of great men

You may also like

Bonus: Kontakt violin library Contemporary Violin free download

The dangerous crusade against the history textbooks

The 4th Qingdao Original Music Support Program Launched...

Find an easy-to-express outlet for realistic themes, and...

Making Music More Fun Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra debuts

Digging and Inheriting the Excellent Tradition “Agarwood Like...

TVB supports Xiaosheng Zhang Zhenlang’s birthday celebration activities,...

Costume drama experience +1 He Lan teased “One...

TVB Xiaosheng Zheng Junhong and his wife left...

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Screenwriter Wants Nicolas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy