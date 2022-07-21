Leeum Samsung Art Museum, located at the foot of Namsan Mountain, not only collects a large number of pioneering Korean artists, but also covers outstanding contemporary art works across the East and the West. Since its establishment in 2004, it has continued to attract art lovers from all over the world. visit. The museum recently announced that it will launch a new exhibition called “Kaleidoscope Eyes” together with Acute Art, a new art unit that focuses on the combination of virtual and real. Media partners to co-create experimental experiences through a tripartite partnership.

The “Kaleidoscope Eyes” exhibition will focus on exploring the possibility of new media in the future art industry, using cutting-edge technology to bring an unprecedented aesthetic feast. It will be open to the public from September 2. Interested readers may wish to Check out the links below for more information.

Leeum Museum of Art

60-16 Itaewon-ro 55-gil

Yongsan-gu, Seoul

South Korea