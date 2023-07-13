“I have to walk 700 meters through the water to my house”

The consequences of the last flood of the Neuquén river are still more latent than ever in several sectors of the province who must learn to live with the water that persists in places where it should not. Something that is complicated by the latest rainfall. El Porvenir, in Centenario is an example.

One of the residents of the island recounted on video the odyssey that he must carry out to stock up on food, from the Cirull entrance bridge, which was left in terrible condition, to his house, one of the many that was partially under water.

Rubén Pino is one of the few that resists in the place, the majority left everything in place and moved to another place. Even losing their animals without the possibility of withdrawing them. The neighbor and two other people, in addition to persisting and carrying out the claim to rebuild the main bridge, are in charge of taking care of the belongings of the other families.

“With two more neighbors, we take turns walking the streets that are now rivers, we take care that their things are still there and we also give food to their dogs, many houses were left with dogs”counted BLACK RIVER newspaper, Reuben.

Like in a post war scenario, they patrol avoiding robberies and guarding the perimeter, many times on foot and other times with the help of a kayak. “Another neighbor lives at one end, who must be assisted by boat because it is impossible to get there in any other way,” he said.

The trust between neighbors is total. Rubén has a key to several neighbors and even uses the bathroom of a house that was left without water and the toilets are working. “In my house, all the pipes are under water and I can’t use the bathroom so a family lets me use theirs,” detailed.

The residents who are distributed in 14 houses They have already made repeated requests for a new or temporary bridge to be installed that allows them better access to the place. The latter was formally requested from the municipality and provincial government.

The residents of El Porvenir walk around ensuring that no one touches anything from the families that left.

So far, only Civil Defense and Firefighters assist them. Who go several days a week with a kayak to transport food for the animals, while the provisions for human consumption are removed on foot, as Rubén relates, about 700 meters from the entrance.

The municipal director of Civil Defense of Centenario, Martín Riesgo, had previously communicated to RIO NEGRO RADIO that there are 70 families affected (adding to other sectors) and that some are still evacuated.

In addition to the damage caused to homes near the coast, there were also those away from the river, which in any case were affected by the elevation of the water tables.

For this reason, there is still concern regarding the possible discharge of water over the course of the river. Neuquén, which could prolong the inconvenience and even exacerbate the damage caused by the flood.



