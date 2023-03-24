Ian Sampson has launched a noise remover: Hush, which uses artificial intelligence technology to effectively remove background noise and reverb from recorded speech.

Hush makes it easy for users to produce clean voiceovers, podcasts, audiobooks, and dialogue without the need for a soundproof room or professional recording studio.

Hush is built on the Transformer Architecture, the technology that drives the models that generate products like ChatGPT and DALL E 2, to isolate speech more accurately and reduce artifacts than previous approaches. It suppresses broadband noise, transient noises like barking dogs or car horns, and reflections from untreated rooms.

In addition, Hush is also one of the first professional audio tools that can run on Apple Silicon Mac. It can use the neural engine for fast and efficient audio rendering, effectively avoiding the computer from overheating or starting the computer fan.

Hush filters out broadband noise such as drafts, appliances, traffic and wind, recovering audio from imperfect environments and producing studio-quality recordings anywhere.

Hush can reduce room reflections and comb filtering, and can handle everything from untreated apartments to huge auditoriums. You can crank up the volume to soak up any residual reverb, or mix in some dry signals for a more natural sound.

Most noise-reduction algorithms have difficulty removing transient, impulsive sounds such as birdsong, dogs barking, or car horns. Hush can eliminate them with precision, saving users hours of manual editing.

Hush can process single audio files or batches of multiple audio files for fast dialogue, dubbing or audiobook processing. Choose an output folder and let Hush process all the audio in one go.

Hush’s high-performance Neural Engine on the M1 and M2 Macs keeps the chassis cool, with the fans off and the CPU free to handle other tasks. Hush is also very fast, processing an hour-long podcast audio file in minutes.

Typically, neural networks with such power require servers and high usage or subscription fees. Hush, on the other hand, runs entirely on Mac hosts and adopts a buyout system to ensure the privacy of user data.

Hush sells for $49.99. The software supports MacOS system, and the performance of M series processors is the best.

A 21-day free trial version can be downloaded from the official website: https://hushaudioapp.com/