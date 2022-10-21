Source title: iBox held the first metaverse concert to break through the dimensional wall and experience the ultimate performance

Recently, iBox, a leading Metaverse technology company in the industry, held the platform’s first Metaverse concert. The concert invited Wang Heye, By2, Chen Leji, Wen Yixin and other celebrities to participate, with hundreds of thousands of users. Watch the show online. A collection exhibition hall was also added at the concert site, where users can enjoy various well-known collections on the iBox platform after watching the performance. In the metaverse atmosphere created by iBox, the concert form has been unprecedentedly innovative. The audience will not be confined to the seats, but become the participants of the Metaverse concert and become part of the concert. The relevant person in charge of the iBox Metaverse Concert said: “We hope to bring a new sensory experience to the audience with an immersive musical form in this Metaverse Concert. We hope to combine the metaverse technology with music and art, and integrate digital human beings. , digital collections and other web3.0 products, combine digital people with real people and create the first Web3.0 immersive concert in the domestic digital collection industry.” The role of the Metaverse in shaping new entertainment scenes is an indisputable fact – the Metaverse concert is a brand-new attempt of music performance in the web 3.0 era, and it is highly sought after by many star artists. In August 2021, American singer Ariana Grande collaborated with Epic Games to produce a virtual concert of “Fortress Night” and “Rift Valley Journey”, which successfully allowed the industry and fans to see the charm of the Metaverse concert – this realization method is both a technology The new empowerment to the entertainment industry is also a reflection of the advantages of the Metaverse scene. Through the Metaverse platform, multiple scenes such as performances, social networking, games, and digital collections are opened up to form a closed loop and bring the ultimate experience to the audience. See also The producer claims that the "New Batman" movie has nothing to do with the DC Universe-WarnerMedia-DC Entertainment In May of this year, the state issued the “Opinions on Promoting the Implementation of the National Cultural Digital Strategy”, which proposed a cultural strategy for developing new scenarios of digital cultural consumption. For the music industry, in order to ensure the orderly progress of the epidemic prevention work, various offline activities are restricted, and a new method and form is urgently needed to inject vitality into the industry. As a leading Metaverse platform in China, iBox allows users and fans to experience high-quality entertainment experience in Metaverse concerts through new scenarios. It is also understood that in addition to concerts, iBox is constantly expanding more scenes such as cultural blogs, performances, and entertainment. Numerous new metaverse platforms in China have emerged one after another in the past year, and major well-known brands are also scrambling to carry out marketing through this brand-new technical means to reach users in depth.

