last November, The first animated series “League of Legends: Battle of the Two Cities”, launched by Riot Games, Netflix and Tencent, was launched simultaneously at home and abroad and received unanimous praise from the media and audience, and IGN even gave a full score of 10 points.

Today, Riot officially announced,The behind-the-scenes documentary of “The Battle of the Two Cities” will be officially broadcast at 23:00 tonight. The documentary is divided into 5 episodes, which will systematically tell the behind-the-scenes stories of animation production.

Judging from the information released so far, this documentary will show the production details including character design, initial concept design, scene art, soundtrack and other aspects of “Battle of the Two Cities”.

this means,We will finally be able to understand how this well-made animation achieved a visual style close to 2D Impasto art through 3D modeling, and how the scenes with different styles in the upper city and the lower city were shaped.

At present, no domestic video media has announced the broadcast of the documentary.