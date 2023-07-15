“I’m Reading on an Island” Season 2: Yu Hua and Ma Boyong Share the Stories Behind Their Literary Creation

Title: Yu Hua and Ma Boyong Share Literary Creation Stories on JD.com’s Exclusive “I’m Reading on an Island”

On July 13, the fifth volume of the second season of the exclusive JD.com titled show, “I’m Reading on the Island,” aired, featuring Yu Hua, Ma Boyong, and other renowned authors. The episode delved into the relationship between language style and literary creation, exploring the beauty of language in classic literary works. In addition, JD Books offered a 50% discount on every 100 spent, promoting the love for books and reading among the audience and readers.

The episode commenced with Ma Boyong, known as a “literary genius,” who brought a basket of lychees all the way from Xi’an. Ma Boyong’s works have been adapted into several popular film and television dramas, including “Litchi in Chang’an,” “Da Ming under the Microscope,” and “The Twelve Hours of Chang’an,” which have topped Jingdong Books’ bestseller list.

During the discussion on the relationship between literature and humor, Ma Boyong emphasized that humor is a form of frankness, which holds significant meaning. The writers also recommended various classic literary works such as “Ten Days Talk,” “Don Quixote,” “The Moon and Sixpence,” as well as dialect-specific works like “Fanhua,” “Tianxiang,” and “The Complete Works of Wang Zengqi.” These recommendations were unanimously agreed upon by the guests.

The guests further explored the methods to make literary language vivid, flexible, and rich. They expressed that literary language should incorporate elements from various language forms such as ancient Chinese, written language, spoken vernacular, and regional dialects.

Ma Boyong divulged his creative process, unveiling that he read “Shenbao” for a month to capture the sense of the times for his work, “The Great Doctor.” Additionally, he developed the habit of writing amidst a noisy environment due to his experience of secretly writing articles during class. Yu Hua mentioned studying the works of Lu Xun, Ba Jin, and Mao Dun while writing “Wencheng.” Su Tong shared his preference for concise language when creating “Wu Zetian,” enabling him to shape the story effectively. Cheng Yongxin focused on how writers use dialects in their creations, ensuring ordinary readers can understand them without difficulty.

Amidst the serenity of Dong’ao Island, the program treated the audience to a unique “reading performance” on the rocky beach. Su Tong, Zhu Yong, Cheng Yongxin, and Ye Zi recited excerpts from Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” transporting readers to a different literary world. Ma Boyong provided a moving interpretation of the timeless “Master’s Biao” from the perspective of a father. Ye Zi recited bilingual poems by Dickinson, while Alai recited a poem written during his twenties, showcasing the romantic and philosophical power of a poet. Additionally, Ye Zi and Zhu Yong’s interpretation of “The Long Season” excerpts in the Northeast dialect added a playful and amusing element to this literary and artful gathering.

While watching the show, viewers could purchase recommended books by clicking “Buy the same book.” Titles such as “The Legend of the Condor Heroes,” “Hongluan Jubilee,” “Camel Xiangzi,” “The Complete Works of Wang Zengqi,” “Song of Everlasting Sorrow,” and “Romance of the Supporting Role of the Three Kingdoms” were available at discounted prices, providing a more affordable book-buying experience.

The second season of “I’m Reading on the Island” can be enjoyed on Toutiao every Thursday at 12:00 and on Jiangsu Satellite TV at 21:20. By logging into the JD.com app and searching for “Island Reading,” viewers can access the book lists of previous and current episodes. JD Books aims to continue delivering abundant products, affordable prices, and superior services, enriching the book-buying experiences for readers.

