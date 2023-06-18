In a short week, Unter announced a strike for this Thursday in Río Negro

Under the motto «Protest is not a crime; is a right”, the Unter teachers’ union announced a strike for this thursday in adherence to the measure of force ordered by Ctera in repudiation of the repression in Jujuy, against the provincial constitutional reform carried out by Governor Gerardo Morales.

The statement signed by the Secretary General of CTERA, Sonia Alesso, and the assistant general secretary of the CTA, Roberto Baradel, warn that the reform “violates human, social and trade union rights”. «It prohibits social protest and enables the dispossession of lands from the original communities. Jujuy is a laboratory of what the right wants to do in Argentina if it governs again. Anyone who raises their voice and exercises their right to protest goes to jail,” they stated.

They also noted that “the historic town in Jujuy has shown the rejection of this reform» through a torchlight march.

The strike is “in defense of democracy, in the face of the violent repression exercised by the government of Gerardo Morales against those who peacefully demonstrated against the infamous constitutional reform, which curtails the right to strike and restricts individual and collective liberties that cost so much effort. reach”, details the statement signed by Silvana Inostroza, Pablo Holzmann, María Castañeda and Gustavo Cifuentes, from Unter.

From the union they repudiated “the anti-democratic advance of Morales against union and social organizations, criminalizing the popular protests of the workers, with totalitarian policies that seek to limit the public and legitimate demonstrations that are carried out in demand of rights for the whole”.

“In this context in which we commemorate 40 years of the recovery of democracy -they added-, it is inadmissible that right-wing governments advance against constitutional rights whose conquest was the result of extensive struggles.”



