The Lego group and Peugeot win the Le Mans challenge

ROME – In addition to Ferrari’s victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there was also another winner. To celebrate the centenary of the iconic endurance race, the Lego Technic master builders and the Peugeot Sport hyper car design team have completed their biggest challenge yet: to reproduce the Lego Technic Peugeot 9× at 1:1 scale. 8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar, in just 24 hours, live at Le Mans. Usually, LegoTechnic constructions of this size require teams of 8 builders and at least 5 months of work, in this case instead the 12 experts of design, engineering and construction of the Lego group, worked through the night and it took 626.392 “bricks” to complete the enterprise. The finished model features 623 different types of Lego Technic elements, weighs over 900kg by 520cm long, 220cm wide and 136cm high.

The race against time (to complete the construction within the duration of the race) began when the official speaker of Le Mans, Anthony Drevet, started the challenge at the Peugeot Sport stand in the Fan Village, right next to the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe. To make this possible, the team developed a concept of ‘hyper-elements’ (enlarged versions of regular Lego Technic elements made with hundreds of individual pieces), which was being used by master builders for the first time.







“Our designers are always ready for the next challenge, but building this truly iconic model has certainly pushed their building experience to the limit,” said Joanna Katharina Lazar, vice president of product development and global marketing at the Lego Group. their creativity as they took on the pioneering build live at Le Mans, alongside the real model, and hearing the crowd cheering them on was truly a once in a lifetime moment. The challenge shows that with Lego Technic and a little imagination you can really build anything”.

“We have worked closely with Lego Technic on the Peugeot 9X8 and we are delighted that it is now available to enthusiasts around the world – added Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot – This weekend, here in Le Mans, we saw the Peugeot 9X8 Lego Technic come to life in the size of our racing car! It was a great idea to challenge the team to do it in 24 hours and it was exciting to see the team rise to the challenge.” The regular Lego Technic Peugeot 9×8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar model is on sale in the best Lego stores and online at the price of 200 euros.