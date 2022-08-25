ROME – The Düsseldorf motorhome show opens and the Stellantis group is preparing to participate in what is considered a European reference event for manufacturers, converters and users of Recreational Vehicles (RV). From 26 August to 4 September the German town hosts 600 operators, 250,000 square meters of exhibition space divided into 16 pavilions, with the best of world production for lovers of “en plein air” life. Stellantis will shine thanks to a 500 m2 stand in which, for the first time ever, it presents itself with a multibrand exhibition with Fiat Professional, Citroën, Peugeot and Opel, under the banner of a “family for families”. With four distinct brands, Stellantis is now able to respond to the diverse needs of families who represent RV end users and visit the show to find out about the latest trends and see what’s new in an ever-expanding market.

For the occasion, a highly evocative stand was prepared, which recalls the emotional values ​​typical of the sector: freedom, independence and pleasure of discovery. The structure is characterized by green and brown colors, by the wood color of the display platforms and by the maxi posters of fascinating places that create an immediate reference to the relationship with a nature to be explored and protected with care, to leave it intact for future generations. The wide offer of Stellantis is also aimed at converters, offering the choice between models, formats and engines, and exhibits four basic vehicles to be transformed, with a rich supply of Adas, and both diesel and 100% electric propulsion.

Fiat Professional exhibits a Ducato Cabinato L4 in white, which offers some of the most requested configurations and options such as the 9-speed automatic gearbox, full LED lights, radio nav with 10 “touchscreen, emergency brake, Lane Assist and signage recognition. road. Citroën is present with a van Jumper Temps Libre L2H2 Hdi 165 with metallic gray livery equipped with some of the most requested features, namely leather steering wheel, full Led headlights and 16 ”alloy wheels. Opel will bring a 100% mid-length 5-seater E-Zafira Life with a multifunction steering wheel, xenon headlights, glazed tailgate and automatic climate control.

Peugeot also has a fully electric engine on the 5-seater E-Rifter with length L2, in metallic blue, equipped with the Allure pack with three single seats in the second row, heated seats, automatic climate control and the Mode 2 cable for battery charging . “Stellantis focuses on this extended and renewed range to confirm the leadership of its brands in the RV sector, considered a strategic sector both today and in the future also in light of the strategic plan” Dare Forward 2030 “presented last March – underline at the headquarters – This plan not only addresses market feedback in terms of products and volumes, but also takes into account customer service and customer satisfaction. All four brands of the family, each with its own identity, work closely with converters and buyers of motorhomes, offering specific services capable of both proactively anticipating future market demands and closely following needs. of customers in the areas of assistance and after-sales services “. (Maurilio Rigo)