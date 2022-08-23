A few tens of kilometers all electric and then the absolute independence from cables and columns to continue the journey with traditional fuel. The trump card of plug-in hybrid cars is all in this sentence.





In life, however, there are often a forehand and a reverse, pluses coupled with contraindications. In this specific case, carrying around the extra weight of batteries once discharged and the electric motor with reduced capacity turns into a ballast that worsens the car’s energy balance. With consumption higher than that of a traditional homologous vehicle, especially along motorways and roads outside the built-up area where it is more difficult to recover energy under braking.





Fortunately, however, there are still those who believe – like Mercedes – in turbodiesel engines, which have reached a level of development that allows for reduced consumption and efficiency capable of limiting emissions to a minimum.





Among the car manufacturers who have not abandoned them, as mentioned, there is the German house which has indeed taken advantage of the virtues of its 194 hp 2-liter turbodiesel to develop a plug-in hybrid variant of the E 300. Combined with a 90 kW (122 hp) electric motor, delivers the remarkable power of 306 hp and maximum torque of 700 Nm to the E 300de 4Matic EQ-Power. To test it on the most demanding long distances, we chose a real tour de force, with a trip from Milan to Normandy and back.





Filling up on the battery takes about ninety minutes attached to a 22 kW column and allows you to travel for almost 50 km in electric mode, ideal for those who travel within short distances and have convenient recharging points. As with all plug-in hybrids, the situation changes when the range expands to hundreds of kilometers and the accessible average distance of about 70 kilometers per liter that can be obtained with the contribution of electricity becomes a dream.

In our case it meant entering Switzerland with flat batteries. In what is an all-Swiss via crucis of variable speed limits between 80, 100 and 120 km / h, Mercedes offers the advantage of an adaptive cruise control that can be adjusted via the steering wheel and is really effective in reducing the stress of continuous adaptation. pace, essential to avoid very high fines. Grinding kilometers is also easier on a vehicle that offers the comfort of traveling on a first-class airliner, probably even with a few decibels less noise.

After passing Switzerland with some breathtaking landscapes, it crosses Germany for a small strip of map before looking out in Alsace, towards Paris. After 582 km we made a first stop in Beaune, in Burgundy, with an actual average distance of 20 km / liter, albeit favored by the reduced pace imposed by the Swiss section. In France, the limit of 130 per hour on the motorway allows a faster march with a relative increase in consumption which, however, in a further 586 km up to Caen allowed an average of 18.51 km / liter. Really not bad for a car that weighs almost 2 tons and is equipped with all-wheel drive.

The charm of Normandy leads to places steeped in historical significance, starting with the enchantment of Mont St. Michel to continue with the places of the landing that decided the fate of the Second World War. From Deauville to Ètretat, from Honfleur to Fécamp there are memorable views to admire and gastronomic opportunities to be enthralled. All this by piling up kilometers on a vehicle that allows you to travel electrically but does not fear the broader horizons of an international trip. This even with the sacrifice of a part of the trunk to make room for the 13.5 kWh batteries. Excellent results also in the return from Caen, with a total of 1058 km, part of which traveled on a departmental and a national one around Dijon, with an average distance of 17.8 km / liter. Not bad for a car that, if desired, can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 5 ”9 and reach 250 per hour. Available in the Exclusive set-up of the test starting from 72,684 euros.