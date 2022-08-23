The municipal government party group held an enlarged meeting to convey, study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Liaoning

Wang Zhongkun hosted and delivered a speech

On the 22nd, the party group of the municipal government held an enlarged meeting to convey, study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Liaoning, and study the implementation of the government system in accordance with the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee, the provincial government and the municipal party committee. Wang Zhongkun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor and Secretary of the Party Group of the Municipal Government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Members of the party group of the municipal government attended the meeting and delivered speeches, and vice mayor Zhou Yingqiu attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

The meeting pointed out that in the critical period of revitalization and development, General Secretary Xi Jinping once again visited Liaoning for inspection and guidance, pointing out the direction and clear path for the revitalization and development of Liaoning, which fully reflected the high attention, deep concern and kind concern for Liaoning. The whole city government system must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and always adhere to the same ideological, political and action The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core maintains a high degree of unity, and regards learning, understanding, and implementing the spirit of the important speech of the General Secretary as the top political task and top priority of the current municipal government system, and learning and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important for the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning. Combining the spirit of the speech and instructions, he continued to work hard to learn, understand, and implement, strengthen confidence and determination, strengthen responsibility, and cultivate feelings for the people, and strive to promote the comprehensive revitalization of Anshan in the new era to achieve new breakthroughs.

The meeting emphasized that the city’s government system must consciously benchmark against the general secretary’s speech requirements, keep in mind the entrustment, be grateful and forge ahead, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, unswervingly promote high-quality development, and take a new look, new responsibilities, and new actions. Take the lead in creating a new situation for the revitalization and development of Liaoning. We must firmly grasp the breakthrough point of innovation drive, improve the innovation system, speed up the key technologies, optimize the innovation ecology, and add new impetus for revitalization and development. We must firmly grasp the key point of industrial transformation, do a solid job of “three major articles”, make the first industry better, strengthen the second industry, and make the third industry active, and gather new momentum for revitalization and development. It is necessary to firmly grasp the support point of green development, deeply fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, and solidly promote the rectification of problems reported by the central and provincial environmental protection inspectors and the “look back” work, and orderly promote the “dual carbon” and “dual control” work. Revitalize and develop new advantages. It is necessary to firmly grasp the focus of urban construction management, scientifically formulate the overall planning of land and space, comprehensively implement urban renewal actions, and use “embroidery kung fu” to do a good job in the refined management of cities, and show a new image of revitalization and development. It is necessary to firmly grasp the foothold of improving people’s livelihood, strengthen basic guarantees, optimize service supply, better coordinate development and safety, and let the people of the city share the new achievements of revitalization and development.

The meeting demanded that the city’s government system should continue to change its style of work, improve its capabilities, strengthen system coordination, establish and improve systems, and form a closed-loop management mechanism with tasks at every level and everyone’s attention to implementation, and create a theory of heroes based on doing things and solving practical problems. A clear orientation of ability, striving for the advanced position, fully promoting the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the implementation of the provincial and municipal work arrangements, and constantly creating various The new situation of the work, with practical actions to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.