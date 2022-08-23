Home > News > Highlights
EU agency report: Russia cuts gas supply or pays tribute to Germany’s GDP loss of 2.5%
2022-08-23 11:58
Source: CCTV News
Author: Li Yaoyang
CCTV News
Li Yaoyang
2022-08-23 11:58
On August 22, local time, Italian media reported that, citing the assessment and analysis of the European Stability Mechanism, an EU institution, if Russia stopped natural gas supply in August, it may lead to the exhaustion of natural gas reserves in euro zone countries by the end of the year, and two risks for Italy and Germany. The largest country’s GDP could lose 2.5 percent.
According to the analysis, Russia’s cessation of natural gas supply may trigger energy rationing and economic recession in euro zone countries. If no measures are taken, the GDP of the euro area may lose 1.7%; if the EU requires countries to reduce their natural gas consumption by up to 15%, the GDP loss of euro area countries may be 1.1%. (Headquarters reporter Li Yaoyang)
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
4815371
EU agency report: Russia cuts gas supply or pays tribute to Germany’s GDP loss of 2.5%
6770
Highlights
1467
Li Yaoyang
2022-08-23